For the second consecutive Easter, Lidl Malta has successfully partnered with Inspire Malta to raise vital funds. This year the company pledged to donate €1 to the local charity for every 400g Favorina Easter Egg sold In Lidl Malta stores, with a minimum guarantee of €3,000. Thanks to the generosity of Lidl Malta customers, a total of 7,454 Favorina Easter Eggs were purchased, resulting in a significant donation of €7,454 for Inspire Foundation.

This contribution will directly support Inspire's crucial work in providing educational, therapeutic, and leisure services to children and adults with disabilities and their families across Malta and Gozo.

Owen Micallef, Lidl Malta director said: "We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their enthusiastic participation in this Easter initiative. To have raised such a substantial amount for Inspire Foundation for the second-year running is truly heartening. It underscores our commitment to supporting the local community and making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Ayla Dingli, Head of Brands and Communication at Inspire, expressed her gratitude for the contribution: “We are not only grateful but also humbled by Lidl’s continued trust in Inspire and their belief in our mission. Their ongoing support, along with the generosity of the public through their purchases, makes a real and lasting difference in the lives of those we serve and helps us continue transforming lives together.”

This successful partnership highlights Lidl Malta's ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility and its commitment to supporting local charities that make a real impact within the Maltese community.