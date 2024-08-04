Lidl Malta has partnered with Caritas to launch an empowering training and recruitment initiative. The shared belief that everyone deserves a second chance, and a collective commitment to breaking down barriers and creating pathways to success formed the foundation of this transformative project.

The initiative kicked off with a workshop held at the Lidl Malta Head Office last week, where participants who had completed their rehabilitation programme received guidance and practical tools to facilitate their reintegration into the workforce.

Throughout the session, attendees delved into effective job search strategies, honed their CV-writing skills and practised interview technique.

This project underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering opportunities for second chance

The retail chain team simulated real-world job interviews, offering constructive feedback to enhance performance.

Beyond technical skills, focus was also placed on building self-confidence and resilience, essential qualities for navigating the job market.

The collaboration focused on having participants leaving the workshop equipped with practical tools and renewed hope for a brighter future, with some of the partakers having the opportunity to become part of the #teamlidl family.

Owen Micallef, Lidl Malta director, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration.

“Looking ahead, I am excited to deepen our collaboration with Caritas, as their mission aligns seamlessly with our company values. This workshop represents just one of the many ways we actively support the NGO and the people it supports. This project underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering opportunities for second chance – a belief we hold dear, knowing that everyone deserves a fresh start.”

Anthony Gatt, Caritas Malta director, went on to say: “Caritas remains steadfast in its mission to provide support, rehabilitation and hope to those seeking a fresh start. Through collaborative efforts such as this workshop, both entities continue paving the way for second chances, believing and highlighting that transformation is possible for all.”