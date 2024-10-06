Lidl Malta is repurposing food waste through its innovative ‘Feed It Back’ initiative that diverts surplus food items to those in need through a partnership with the Malta Food Bank Foundation.

Lidl already runs the ‘Food Saving Bag’, which offers discounted imperfect fruit and vegetables. The new programme includes bakery goods, dry assortment and any fruit and vegetables that do not go into the Food Saving Bag, as well as any beverages that, while still suitable for consumption, cannot be sold in-store.

Owen Micallef, Lidl Malta director, said: “The ‘Food Surplus Project’ is a significant step forward in achieving our goal of minimising food waste while ensuring no one goes hungry. We are incredibly grateful to the Malta Food Bank Foundation and all the volunteers involved for their dedication and work. We look forward to expanding the project across all our stores and further strengthening our collaboration with the Malta Food Bank Foundation.”

With five stores already involved in the Feed It Back Project, the aim is for the company to fully implement it across all 10 Lidl Malta stores. Since its launch in March, the company has already donated over 12 tonnes worth of food, providing over 45,500 meals to those in need through the Malta Food Bank Foundation.

Irene Schembri, founder and chairperson of the Malta Food Bank Foundation, said: “MFBF’s partnership with Lidl Malta is a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility. By working together, we can set a precedent for other businesses to follow, helping to create a more sustainable and compassionate society.

“With all the contributions of CSRs following such example, no person in Malta will remain hungry!”