Lidl Malta entered a collaboration with Hospice Malta, with a special campaign from January 20 to February 2.

During this two-week campaign, for every packet of Alesto dried fruit sold, Lidl Malta is donating €0.30 to Hospice Malta, bolstering their essential services for individuals facing terminal illnesses.

The pocket-size Alesto range includes three variants, each priced at €1.49 and weighing 60g. The three variants offer a variety of snack options, including raisins, nuts, and mixed fruit and nut combinations. Each pack is individually portioned, making them perfect for on-the-go snacking or adding to lunchboxes.

Commitment to social responsibility

Owen Micallef, Lidl Malta director, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Hospice Malta, an organisation that plays a crucial role in providing compassionate care to those in need. With every mini Alesto packet purchased, our customers will be making a meaningful contribution to support local families during challenging times.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to social responsibility and highlights the tireless efforts we make to support various community initiatives.”

Alexia Demicoli, chief relations officer for Hospice, added: “Hospice Malta is deeply grateful to Lidl Malta for their ongoing support and unwavering commitment to our mission.

“This thoughtful initiative reflects Lidl’s genuine care for our community, and we extend heartfelt thanks to Lidl and to every customer who will support this campaign. Your generosity will directly impact the lives of our patients and their families, helping us continue to provide free palliative care to those facing challenging times.”

Hospice Malta has been at the forefront of palliative care in the country, offering vital support and services to patients and their families. The funds raised through this campaign will help enhance their programmes and outreach efforts.