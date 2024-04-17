Nestled within the historic bastions and offering captivating harbour views, Valletta Waterfront sets the stage for a month-long celebration of colour. With its iconic doors painted in vivid reds, blues, greens and yellows, and set against the picturesque backdrop of the Grand Harbour, the Waterfront exudes an iconic charm that invites visitors to join in the festivities.

Many fun-filled moments await at Colour Fest, including a mix of live music, family activities and more.

The historic significance of Valletta Waterfront, dating back to 1752, adds depth to the vibrant atmosphere of Colour Fest. Amid azure waters and golden bastions, Valletta Waterfront's Colour Fest celebrates the rich history and cultural heritage of Malta with contemporary fun elements such as the Instagrammable floral installation set up for the period.

From the bustling activity of sea vessels to the echoes of bygone battles and the magnificent Pinto and Forni Stores flanking Floriana and Valletta, every corner of the Waterfront resonates with stories of the past and present, creating a unique ambiance for this colourful celebration.

Fun for all the family.

The beautifully-restored vaults at Valletta Waterfront are not just historic relics – they're bustling hubs of culinary delights, entertainment and relaxation offering a diverse array of dining options catering to every craving. From a simple coffee to a fully-fledged meal, you can go on a food adventure and sample Asian, American, Mediterranean, local cuisine and more.

Yet Valletta Waterfront is not just about food. Kickstart your weekend on a Friday evening in the enchanting harbour while enjoying some live music that sets the perfect mood.

The beautifully-restored vaults at Valletta Waterfront are not just historic relics – they're bustling hubs of culinary delights, entertainment and relaxation.

And why not make Saturday a family affair? While the little ones have some fun in the sun, sip cocktails and soak up the vibrant atmosphere. View street artists at work or join in making crafts from recycled wood pieces, art with colourful sand, bubble fun and animation, or enjoy dance and magic sessions. Relish in colourful relaxed moments over an ice-cold beer, a gin and tonic, a glass of wine or a Frappuccino®.

Inspiring views of the Grand Harbour, a laid-back atmosphere, ample parking and countless activities make the Valletta Waterfront a great destination to visit this springtime.

Many fun-filled moments await at Colour Fest, including a mix of live music, family activities and more. There are plenty of reasons to head on down to the Waterfront, have a tasty meal and give the children a chance to meet some of their favourite characters including Sonic, Skye and Princess Ariel to mention just a few.

Join a vibrant celebration of art, music, and relaxation at Valletta Waterfront, and head on down to Valletta Waterfront.

Plus, don't miss the notable display of over 20 motorbikes from the La Valette Malta - Etna Chapter, Harley Owners Group, and the lively music from EnKor animating the central part of the promenade with a selection of pop and gospel music.

And here's the best part – all these events are completely free, courtesy of the Valletta Waterfront restaurants and Valletta Cruise Port.

Additionally, music enthusiasts with more classic tastes will have the opportunity to attend a piano concert performed by Natalia Rakhmatulina in the historic Sagrestia Vault. Entrance to this concert is from the Chapel of the Escape to Egypt. Tickets at €10 plus booking fee for this specific activity are available from ticketline.com.mt or at the door.

Join a vibrant celebration of art, music, and relaxation at Valletta Waterfront, and head on down to Valletta Waterfront.

Plan your visit via www.vallettawaterfront.com/colourfest for entertaining moments at Valletta Waterfront's annual Colour Fest this April.