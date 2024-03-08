The Life Network Foundation has completed works on residential units for mothers and toddlers, it announced on Women’s Day.

The six units are located at the Conservatorio Vincenzo Bugeja in Santa Venera and will be officially inaugurated by Malta’s first lady, Miriam Vella on Wednesday, March 13.

They will be made available to women moving out of the network’s maternity home, Dar Tgħanniqa Ta’ Omm, where pregnant women and newborn babies live with 24-hour support and attention for up to one year.

Fourty-two different women have lived at that maternity home since it was inaugurated last September.

Residents will use their time at the new residential units to work or pursue further education as they gradually transition back to independent living and managing their own income.

The units were made possible through the generosity of the Conservatorio Vincenzo Bugeja, a charity founded by Marquis Vincenzo Bugeja to support women and girls.

The Life Network Foundation is also in the process of renovating a further seven units in other parts of Malta.

“It is great to be able to support the mummies who come through our home, not just in their time of greatest need, but also to help them transition into living independently with their children,” said Christie Gellel for Dar Tgħanniqa Ta’ Omm. “We are so proud of them all.”

Life Network Foundation CEO Miriam Sciberras said the organisation wanted to mark Women’s Day by celebrating “every woman, especially those who have overcome great vulnerability and suffering, to become great mothers to the children.

“It has been a privilege to support all of them, and with this new project we will be able to continue supporting them as they become independent, building their lives with the children,” she said.

The Life Network Foundation was established in 2014 to promote pro-life values and beliefs. Aside from the maternity home and residential units, it also provides a pregnancy help line which it says has supported 120 women through to birth, and the Id f’Id Centre for baby related provisions.