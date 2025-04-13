It’s been an interesting week down in the murky, mysterious depths of the Premier League.

Southampton’s 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur sent them down with seven games to spare, breaking the record for the quickest relegation in PL history.

But don’t worry, the club’s media team were quick to own the disaster, jumping on Twitter (it’s only ‘X’ in Elon’s mind) within minutes of the final whistle: “Today’s result confirms our place in the Championship next season.”

I mean, I understand the idea of trying to put a positive spin on negative news, but they actually managed to make it sound like this was an achievement! Anyone not entirely up-to-date with English football would be forgiven for reading that and assuming the Saints had just won a crucial match that saved them from relegation to League One.

The reality is that Southampton have been awful from start to finish this season. They made a huge mistake in sacking their manager to bring in ‘Johnny Foreigner’ and could still end up beating Derby County’s record as the worst Premier League team ever.

Looking forward to seeing how the media chaps put a positive spin on that: “It’s official! After a long and gruelling season, we have finally managed to snatch a Premier League record held by Derby for nearly 20 years!”

Meanwhile, talking of awful Premier League teams, Leicester City also deserve a shout out this week. Their 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United on Monday made them the first top-flight team in history to lose eight consecutive home games without scoring a goal.

And what I particularly like about this statistic is that it doesn’t just apply to the Premier League era. This record stretches back the dawn of the English football league 135 years ago.

Just a single season dipping your snout in the Premiership trough is worth nearly a quarter of a billion. Silly money

Like Southampton, Leicester dumped their British manager in favour of a foreign name – Ruud van Nistelrooy in this case – and like the Saints it made not one iota of difference to their relegation fate. (Okay, it’s not official yet but it would take some nasty football voodoo for Leicester to stay up).

If both those teams had stuck with the managers they had in place at the start of the season they would have men perfectly poised and prepared for a promotion push from the Championship. Instead, Southampton have already parted company with their foreign flop, and I can’t see the Leicester and Ruud relationship lasting long.

Yet despite all the horrors these two teams have endured, they will be doing everything in their power next season to get promoted again. And repeat the whole process.

Why? Money, of course.

The financial difference between being in the top-flight and the second tier of English football is so immense that clubs will do everything and anything to win a seat at the top table.

You want an example? Just look at the figures Luton Town released last week.

During the season in which they earned their unexpected promotion to the PL their total revenue was £18.4 million. Not massive by Championship standards, but then again they are a relatively small team with a particularly small ground.

However, Luton’s revenue for that single season in the top-flight? £132.3 million.

When you add on the parachute payments they are currently receiving – another £30 million a year for three years – that become a ridiculous amount of money.

So, despite being awful this season in the Championship where they are fighting to avoid a second consecutive relegation, Luton will still probably end up generating nearly three times the revenue they generated in their promotion season.

Just a single season dipping your snout in the Premiership trough is worth nearly a quarter of a billion. Silly money. But it goes a long way to explaining why clubs that do go up are not entirely heartbroken to be going straight back down.

Oh-nana!

It’s not been a super week for Manchester United’s André Onana.

The goalkeeper ruffled a few feathers when he publicly stated early in the week that his team were “better” than Lyon who they were due to face last Thursday in the Europa League.

And no feathers were ruffled more than Nemanja Matic, the ex-United star who now plays for the French club. He was quick to label Onana “one of the worst Manchester United goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

Ouch!

Onana will have been hoping to make the Serbian eat his words when the two sides eventually clashed on the pitch. Sadly for the former Inter stopper, it all went tits-up in spectacular fashion as his mistakes gifted Lyon both their goals. Two horrific clangers to add to his growing collection of goalkeeping fails.

Matic will probably need plastic surgery to wipe the smile off his face...

Bend it like Delcan

It would appear scoring direct free kicks is like catching a bus – you wait an eternity for one, then two come at the same time. Certainly, that’s the case for Declan Rice.

Up until last Tuesday night the England international had not scored directly from a free kick in his entire career, for club or country. Then, against Real Madrid of all teams, he goes and scores two in 12 minutes.

And those babies didn’t just trickle into the back of the net either. The first was a delightful curler that swept round the wall and the beat the keeper, while the second, well, wow! An absolute worldie!

The Declan free-kick bus may have taken a rather staggering 338 games to come to town, but boy was it worth the wait!

E-mail: James.calvert@timesofmalta.com

X: @maltablade