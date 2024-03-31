The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation marked World Kidney Day 2024 (March 14) with a meaningful visit to the Renal Unit at Mater Dei Hospital, where it presented a donation in aid of patients battling chronic kidney disease.

The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation works alongside and continuously supports the Renal Unit in its indispensable role in providing medical care to individuals grappling with kidney-related conditions, and recognises the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals while paying tribute to the resilience of those undergoing treatment.

This donation will go directly to fund the running and upkeep of the Traccia software, which improves kidney transplant efficiency by enhancing match accuracy, increasing success rates and extending graft survival. This software facilitates data analysis by storing the clinical data of renal patients, streamlining the process.

Additionally, it also boosts match likelihood through a highly sophisticated system that matches the patients waiting for a kidney transplant with the organs available.

A cheque of €10,000 was presented by the founder and chairperson of LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation Alan Curry, to Paul Calleja, lead charge nurse and transplant coordinator at the Renal Unit.

Curry said: “Patients suffering from kidney disease rely on the highly specialised care provided within this unit. Besides spending countless hours receiving medical treatment, this unit represents their sole avenue to receive a successful working kidney transplant, which consequently eliminates the need for dialysis, leading to longer life expectancy and a better quality of life. It is therefore only logical that the unit ranks among our top priorities in the local ecosystem dedicated to caring for kidney patients.”

The donation presented to the Renal Unit is part of the funds raised through the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation’s initiatives in 2023, including the LifeCycle Challenge from Thailand to Malaysia and LifeWalk 2023.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be made via Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal on this link: https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 for €10; 5170 2005 for €15; and 5180 2006 for €25.

Donations can be made also via bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, with the bank name being Bank of Valletta, and account number 14814521017.

The LifeCycle Foundation is registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations – VO/0529.

