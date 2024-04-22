The LifeCycle Malta Foundation has donated €25,000 to RIDT (Research Innovation and Development Trust) at the University of Malta in support of kidney research. The donation will fund ongoing research in polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a genetic, inherited disorder which causes cyst clusters to develop, leading to enlargement of the kidneys which makes the kidneys lose their function over time.

The donation was presented by Alan Curry to the Rector of the University of Malta Prof. Alfred J. Vella, in the presence of Prof. Edith Said, PhD researcher Natalie Ciantar, Prof. Jean Calleja Agius, Prof. Emanuel Farrugia, Head of Department of Anatomy, Dr Christian Zammit and RIDT CEO Mr Wilfred Kenely.

The LifeCycle Malta Foundation has been supporting renal patients for over twenty years. It was founded in 1999 to create awareness and generate support for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease.

The foundation has been supporting RIDT with regular donations for the past 10 years and to date have donated more than €200,000 towards kidney research.