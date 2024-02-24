The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation raised €154,645 through its fundraising initiatives in 2023, the foundation announced during a special evening on February 16. These funds will go towards LifeCycle’s mission to help renal patients, raise awareness on kidney health and support medical research in this field.

The event was attended by participants in the LifeCycle Challenge and LifeWalk 2023 and previous editions, supporters, sponsors, kidney patients and live organ donors.

The 2023 Challenge participants were also acknowledged and honoured during a certificates and awards presentation. A commemorative gift was presented to all cyclists and members of the back-up team who took part in the 10-day 2023 challenge from Thailand to Malaysia.

Special recognition went to Francesca Garbe, who is the recipient of this year’s Jack Bowen Award, which is given to the cyclist who best embodied the spirit of the challenge, as well as showing exceptional team spirit and performance.

“This is a moment where we pause to reflect on the remarkable achievement of our intrepid cyclists who choose to put their sporting prowess and resilience to the test in the name of philanthropy,” founder and chairperson Alan Curry said.

“It is also an opportunity to reflect on how far the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation has come since its inception and to recognise the tangible impact we can make on the lives of kidney patients through our dedicated efforts. Meanwhile, as we take a short break between one challenge and the other, renal patients continue with their struggle on a daily basis.”

The 2023 LifeCycle Challenge was supported by the main sponsor Nescafé and others, including Smart Technologies Ltd, Technoline Ltd, Farsons Foundation, Laferla Insurance, JPA, The Web Ally, McDonald’s, Borg Cardona and Co. Ltd, and Salini Resort.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be made via Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal on this link: https:// buff.ly/35g17CC, and via SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 for €10; 5170 2005 for €15; and 5180 2006 for €25.

Donations can be made also via bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, with the bank name being Bank of Valletta, and account number 14814521017.

The LifeCycle Foundation is registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations − VO/0529.

For more information, visit https://lifecyclefoundation.com or the foundation's Facebook page.