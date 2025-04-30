The government has still not decided which organisation is to provide lifeguards this season, only weeks before the service is meant to be available at 20 beaches across Malta and Gozo.

In its tender for the “provision of lifeguard services”, the Malta Tourism Authority anticipates that the beaches will see lifeguards on duty by the middle of May.

“The period of operation is normally from mid-May till end of October, however, exact dates/months may vary from year to year,” the tender document says.

Former minister Clayton Bartolo had planned to extend lifeguard services to the spring because swimming has become more popular ahead of the summer.

But when asked if anyone has been awarded the tender yet, a spokesperson for the MTA said: “The procurement process for the provision of lifeguard services is in progress, currently at evaluation stage.”

The MTA spokesperson did not specify a date of commencement

However, the spokesperson promised that: “Lifeguard services will be deployed in a timely and effective manner, as in previous years. Further details will be publicly communicated by the Malta Tourism Authority when this process is concluded.”

Times of Malta is informed that lifeguard service providers are usually told whether they have been selected and when they should start well in advance of the season, around February.

According to the tender document, lifeguards should be present seven days a week from 9am to 7pm at the following beaches in Malta: Għadira; Golden Sands; Għajn Tuffieħa; Buġibba Perched Beach; Qawra Point; Fond Għadir; St George’s Bay (St Julian’s); Fajtata; Ġnejna; San Ġorġ (Birżebbuġa); Balluta and Pretty Bay. Lifeguards should also man hoists in Mellieħa and at Exiles, Sliema.

In Gozo, the designated beaches are: Ramla; Marsalforn; Ħondoq ir-Rummien; Xwejni; Xlendi; Mġarr ix-Xini; Blue Lagoon (Comino) and Santa Marija (Comino).

The MTA was asked why Marsaxlokk’s St Peter’s Pool – an extremely popular beach with tourists and known for cliff diving – will not have lifeguards. The authority did not answer that question.

According to the tender document, bidders had until January to make their submissions for Malta, Gozo or both. The winners of the contract will provide lifeguard services for three years, with the option to extend for a further year.

The MTA estimates the Malta contract to cost €2,714,796, and Gozo €2,009,196.