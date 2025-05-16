The lifeguard service at some of Malta’s beaches will start earlier and run for longer this year, in response to a surge of bathers hitting the beach outside of the usual summer season.

Lifeguards will return to beaches today at Għadira, Golden Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa, Buġibba Perched Beach, Qawra Point, Fond Għadir, St George’s Bay (St Julian’s), Fajtata, Pretty Bay and on Comino.

They will remain on duty until the end of October.

The Malta Tourism Authority said it had extended the operational period for the service “to better accommodate the growing number of beachgoers and the increasing popularity of the shoulder season”.

“In previous years, the provision of these lifeguard services typically commenced in the first or second week of June and continued until mid to late September.”

Ġnejna, Ballutta, St George’s Bay (Birżebbuġa), Żurrieq, Lapsi and beaches on Gozo will have lifeguards later in the season.

“The exact start and end dates may vary annually, depending on several factors,” the MTA spokesperson said.

“The MTA, together with the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, reviews and adjusts these dates each year to ensure optimal service delivery and the highest standards of beach safety.”

Lifeguard services will operate from Monday to Sunday, between 9:30am and 6pm.

“Beachgoers are encouraged to always follow the instructions of lifeguards, respect beach safety flags and signage, and remain informed of any warnings issued by lifeguards,” the spokesperson said.

In April, Times of Malta reported that the tender for the “provision of lifeguard services” was still under evaluation.

Sources said that while the tender has not been awarded, the MTA issued a contract to begin services on some of Malta’s beaches.