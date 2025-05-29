LifeStar Holding Group has teamed up with Vermeg, a leading global software provider, as part of its vision to become a key player in southern Europe using state-of-the-art technology.

This strategic 10-year alliance will be instrumental in supporting LifeStar’s growth, while streamlining processes, enhancing user experience, and elevating operational efficiency. It will also enable LifeStar to offer personalised services, mitigate risks, improve claims assessment, and provide superior customer support by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

Prof. Paolo Catalfamo, LifeStar Holding chairman, expressed optimism about the collaboration, and said: "Our alliance with Vermeg represents a significant leap forward. Its cutting-edge solutions will allow us to transform our global architecture and introduce a new digital platform that empowers our agents.This partnership strengthens our commitment to operational excellence and market growth, both locally and internationally.”

This partnership served as a springboard for LifeStar to make its debut in Italy with Master Broker Bright Life, a life insurance product that allows clients to tailor the different levels of protection to their needs, is already proving to be popular in Italy; a testament to the growing demand for life insurance products.

Central to the partnership is the modernisation of LifeStar's architecture and the implementation of a digital workplace for its agents, who are seamlessly integrated with Vermeg's SOLIFE back-office solution.

It empowers LifeStar's agents and handlers to focus on added-value tasks, driving market share growth and supporting expansion efforts in the life insurance sector across southern Europe.

Francisco Jarrega, general manager of Continental Europe of VERMEG, said: “The long-term collaboration between LifeStar and Vermeg is the perfect example of how the right technology can help insurers achieve growth and digitisation while empowering their employees with the right tools. Our combined strengths lay the foundation for this strategic alliance, showcasing Vermeg’s expansion in Malta, Italy and southern Europe.”