The champagne was flowing and the music was pulsing as LifeStar Insurance celebrated its top-performing insurance intermediaries at a glitzy awards gala.

The event, held recently at Beef Bar by the sea, brought together LifeStar's finest to recognise 28 individuals who went over and above in surpassing the company's ambitious sales targets over the past year.

Guests were greeted by an eye-catching backdrop and welcomed with refreshing cocktails, as colleagues reconnected and mingled, eager to see who would take home the trophies, certificates and plaques up for grabs.

LifeStar chairman Paolo Catalfamo, accompanied by CEO Roberto Apap Bologna and head of sales Chris Chetcuti, kicked off the evening with a speech where he highlighted the company's exceptional sales performance.

“Our intermediaries have truly outdone themselves this year, and it's my privilege to celebrate their hard work and dedication,” Prof. Catalfamo said.

The award presentations followed, as each winner made their way to the stage to accept their accolades to cheers and loud applause. But the night was far from over, as the party continued with dance performances by Beef Bar's talented troupe.

Renowned DJ JJOY, a longtime LifeStar and Bupa client, also made a surprise appearance, spinning hits that had the dance floor packed until the early hours.

The annual awards gala, which has been held for the past 10 years, is an anticipated tradition for LifeStar, serving as a celebration of the company's top insurance sales professionals (Tied Insurance Intermediaries— TIIs).”