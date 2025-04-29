Updated at 10.17 am

Lightning struck the bell tower of the Xewkija church in Gozo, causing structural damage following hailstorms early on Tuesday morning.

Pictures showed on social media showed the top of the church was damaged with rocks falling onto the street below. Nobody was injured.

In a Facebook post, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said he instructed architects to be hired to assess the situation and establish the way forward.

"We are in contact with the authorities concerned, including the parish and the Curia," Camilleri said.

The road adjacent to the church has been temporarily closed.

The short, but heavy storm only hit the island of Gozo.

Morning mass disrupted

Fr Daniel Xerri, the parish priest of Xewkija, told Times of Malta that the lightning bolt struck the church's bell tower during mass on Tuesday early morning, at around 5.45am.

“The lightning bolt struck the church’s bell tower during 5.30 am mass, there was a really loud sound and then a blackout,” Xerri said.

There were around fifty people inside the church at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Xerri said the lightning bolt caused damage to the bell tower, which caused some rubble to fall into the street.

“I really appreciated everyone who visited the church expressing their support and even helping pick up stones that fell from the church in the street,” he said.