A green area in Lija will be made accessible to the public once it's turned into a garden by Project Green.

Merino Garden, a five-minute walk from the Lija parish church, is one of four sites that the government plans to turn into gardens.

Last February prime minister Robert Abela said the government was transferring land owned by the Lands Authority to Project Green in order to turn the open spaces into public parks.

Abela said that the government was turning the land into public spaces instead of opening them up for development.

The area right now. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Environment minister Miriam Dalli said the Lija garden will offer a space for residents to spend time and relax.

The Lija site, between Triq is-Salvatur and Triq Preziosi, is currently full of mature trees. Project Green will build pathways, a garden with a labyrinth maze, a reflexology path, and a reading veranda around them.

Project Green applied for Planning Authority permits in April. The PA aims to have processed the application by September.

Merino Garden will be almost as large as three tennis courts (711 square metres) and will cost €370,000 to convert.

“This garden, inspired by the concept of a Secret Garden, is designed to foster a sense of wonder, tranquillity, and discovery. It will serve as a hidden oasis that engages visitors of all ages, encouraging exploration and reflection while promoting a deep connection with nature,” Jessica Galea, the Project Green architect in charge, said.

Existing cultural landmarks will be restored as will an old reservoir in the area, Galea said.

The current high-level boundary wall will be replaced with wrought iron fencing, and the new garden will have toilets, she said.

15 tons of waste have already been cleared from the area Galea said.

A rendition of the garden. Photo: Project Green