Popeye, the movie, may have flopped at the box office but the set left behind has been a triumph.

Popeye Village has thrived. When I drive past, it’s like stumbling across a postcard brought to life: quirky and somehow untouched by the years. It’s undeniably one of our national treasures, and we need more places like it.

The other day, I allowed my thoughts to run wild (quite literally), triggered perhaps by a recent news story about four lions in captivity in Naxxar.

What, I thought, if we were to replicate the success of Popeye Village and create a different sort of attraction somewhere else?

Malta’s answer to Kruger National Park or The Lions of Longleat? A reserve where wild animals could roam free. A dedicated space nestling in the wild beauty of Dingli, Fawwara, Siġġiewi, or, better still, some remote fastness in Gozo.

A place where visitors could take a walk on the wild side and unwind under an open sky. A scenic agriturismo sanctuary. Not a zoo.

Of course, even as the idea took shape, I knew it was far-fetched. Even naïve. And certainly not one that would sit comfortably with advocates of animal welfare.

For, while a game park might be many notches above the grim reality of a cage, it’s still a long way away from real freedom. Wild cats, after all, aren’t meant to roam curated enclosures. Their spirit belongs to endless savannahs.

Captivity, even in the most ‘natural’ of settings, steals more than physical freedom. It robs animals of purpose. With no prey, no rivalry, no fresh scents and no new territory, instinct dulls and wildness fades. Complex, sentient beings are left with nothing to do and with nowhere to go.

Corruption – in all shades and subtleties – has always existed. Especially in a place like Malta, where politics so often resembles a family business.

I therefore tend to be more exercised by silent tweaks of policy and deft brushstrokes of law, which gift legitimacy to the flatly illegal.

Take the disability racket. Yes, immoral and appalling; but, in all honesty, I was more struck by its brazenness and by the fact that it was exposed (grounds there, ironically, for a certain degree of optimism). Because, had those involved been just a bit more savvy and a bit less sloppy, the racket could have been dressed up and legitimised. Beneficiaries would have become ‘entitled’ under the dignified banner of ‘policy’.

Yes, I’ve always been more exercised by sanitised, institutionalised corruption than by its blatant ‘wild west’ counterpart. The former is shifty, harder to detect and is often protected by layers of bureaucracy and red tape. It doesn’t trip alarm bells.

Which brings me back to those four lions still trapped in Naxxar.

I feel that we’re watching that same insidious pattern unfold. It’s not that there are no alarm bells, rather that they seem to have been expertly disconnected. On hold, as it were, by a system too tangled to act.

Four months have passed since the lions were discovered living in appalling conditions in Naxxar. In all that time, no urgent steps have been taken to remove them from their cages.

More disturbing still, the Veterinary Regulations Department (VRD), while acknowledging the illegality, is citing a ‘lack of resources’ as justification for its inactivity. It is, in its own parlance, ‘considering’ relocation.

Who are we as a country? What do we tolerate? What do we prioritise? - Michela Spiteri

This evasion isn’t just frustrating. It’s disgraceful.

The promise – that “legal action will be pursued against the offenders” – is both hollow and insulting. As someone has pointed out, it’s like charging sex offenders while leaving the victims in their care.

The lions are in obvious distress. They don’t need to be taken into ‘consideration’ or lost in procedural limbo. They need action – now. Keeping them alive just isn’t enough.

It simply extends the cycle of neglect and perpetuates the abuse.

Matters have reached a point well beyond law enforcement. Pressing ethical issues now call into question our decency as a nation and whether we are willing to stand up for creatures that cannot speak for themselves.

At this point, I can do no better than repeat what the commissioner for animals has written. She has asked to be quoted, and I do so verbatim:

“When a state lacks the space and human resources to ensure a safety net for animals abandoned or neglected by irresponsible owners, then such animals should not be allowed in that country. While this approach may seem to unfairly group responsible and irresponsible owners together, the primary concern should be the welfare of the animals.

“Since it’s often impossible to distinguish between responsible and irresponsible owners or predict an owner’s future behaviour, we should either have a state-provided safety net or not allow such animals in the country in the first place. Additionally, even if all owners were responsible, Malta still does not have the necessary environmental capacity to meet the needs of such wild animals” (Alison Bezzina).

If, therefore, the VRD lacks the necessary expertise or legal framework (or clout?) to conduct wildlife rescues and carry out state-of-the-art care, and if we, too, as a country, have neither the infrastructure nor the political will, then, in God’s name, what are we doing?

Wild animals don’t just ‘appear’ on these islands. Someone, somewhere in the system, is greenlighting the process.

And this makes the system (the authorities, not just individual offenders) complicit – complicit not only in a failure of governance but also in cruelty. These lions are victims. Victims of a culture of apathy, loopholes and lax controls.

It is unacceptable that the VRD has been embarrassed into action by NGOs and forced to issue belated and ineffectual press statements. It should lead, intervene and protect.

Ultimately, the whole sorry mess goes well beyond those four lions in Naxxar.

Who are we as a country? What do we tolerate? What do we prioritise? And how do we treat the most vulnerable among us – those without power, without rights and without voices?