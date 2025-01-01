Several lions and a leopard were found to be living in poor conditions on a Naxxar property on New Year’s Eve, according to animal rights group Vuċi għall-Annimali,

“Four lions and a leopard or panther were found here illegally. The ERA, the Veterinary Regulations Department (VRD), and the police were all here, but unfortunately, these big cats will probably remain on the property,” Daryl Grima, an animal rights activist, said.

“There will be police supervision, but the VRD does not have the resources to take them into their custody,” Grima, from Vuċi għall-Annimali, said.

The animal rights NGO said they were informed about a lion being kept in a dark cage. They went on-site and called the authorities.

The NGO said the animals were also kept without food for several days.

Asked to confirm the animal rights NGO’s claims, a spokesperson for the Veterinary Regulations Department said, “We can confirm that the VRD conducted an enforcement action with the assistance of the police.”

“While the site is under surveillance, investigations are still ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

They said the lions were not confiscated.

In 2020, animal rights minister Anton Refalo said just under 400 wild animals are known to be kept in captivity in Malta.

Refalo provided a list of 397 wild animals, which included those that are unregistered but known to authorities. Sixty-four tigers, 20 lions, 11 leopards, and 24 pumas topped the list as the largest populations of wild species in captivity in Malta.