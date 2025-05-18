A Rabat property identified by animal welfare activists as the site used to home four lions and a leopard relocated by authorities is not sanctioned by the Planning Authority.

Last week, the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) said that the animals discovered in squalid conditions in Naxxar on New Year’s Eve had been moved to a site in Rabat.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said the lions and leopard had been taken to a site “registered by Animal Welfare, which means there are all the safety standards in place”.

According to Planning Authority information, however, the site in question – identified to Times of Malta by NGO Vuċi għall-Annimali – is not sanctioned by the PA.

Activists said the animals had been taken to land known as Ta’ Torri L-Abjad on Triq Il-Buskett, owned by Martin Farrugia, who is currently facing charges of money laundering and fraud.

Activists also said Farrugia had bred the lions and leopard recently moved to the Rabat property which, according to PA information, is home to several illegal structures.

In 2017, Farrugia was refused permission to sanction two cages – one a large metal cage – two structures covered in rubble wall, stables, paddocks, tents and a horse training wheel built at the property.

He was also refused permission to sanction excavation works and the installation of a gate at the site, and to change the use of the site from agricultural land to a “place where various animals are kept”.

An enforcement notice was opened against the site, listing both Farrugia and the commissioner of lands as contraveners, and daily fines and direct action bills issued on the case.

A subsequent appeal against the PA decision was declared null and void by a tribunal in 2019 after Farrugia and his legal representative seemed to “lose interest” and failed to turn up to an appeal hearing, according to tribunal minutes.

Asked to elaborate on Refalo’s assurances the site is “registered” in light of the lack of planning permission, the Animal Rights Ministry said the lions and leopard were relocated “to ensure they are housed in a suitable enclosure” – without providing further details.

“Dangerous animals are already registered with the Veterinary Regulation Directorate on the site in question,” a ministry spokesperson added.

A lawyer representing Farrugia said “we cannot comment on the case since it is sub judice [under judicial review]”.

The PA did not respond to questions.

None of the parties contacted by Times of Malta denied that the lions and leopard had been moved to Farrugia’s Rabat site or disputed that works at the site had not been sanctioned.

The enclosures activists say are being used to house the lions and leopard. Photo: Vuċi għall-Annimali

‘Location doesn’t matter’

Questioned about the whereabouts of the animals earlier this week, the animal rights minister said it “doesn’t matter where the location is, what matters is that this place has the necessary standards”.

Refalo also denied that infamous car dealer and suspected gangster Christian Borg was the owner of the lions and leopard, following claims by Vuċi għall-Annimali that the animals were set to be registered to Borg.

In comments to Times of Malta earlier this week, activist and TV presenter Althea Galea said international animal welfare organisations Four Paws and Born Free had offered to inspect the animals and cover veterinary expenses while assessing the possibility of relocating the animals abroad, after Vuċi għall-Annimali claimed the organisations had been refused access to Malta.

Last month, an Animal Rights Ministry spokesperson said there was “no place inside the country and neither outside that these animals may be kept and cared for by a person who could or would know how to care for these animals”.