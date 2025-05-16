The Lisa Maria Foundation has called for an urgent review of judicial proceedings into the sentencing of child abuse cases following what it called a “disgraceful sentence” handed to a music teacher who was found guilty of defiling three children.

A 28-year-old Gozitan man was placed on probation for three years after he was found guilty of defiling three children aged five and 11 years at the time. All three children had been his students.

In a statement issued late on Thursday evening, Foundation CEO Kerry Hermitage said it was a “very sad day” when children find the courage to recount their ordeal of sexual abuse in court, "only for the abuser to be found guilty and given probation".

“This sentence is a disgrace to the abuse that these children have endured and to a nation who should prioritise nothing above the protection of its children,” Hermitage said.

“The message that he, along with other child abusers, received with this ruling is that even when you abuse the most vulnerable of our society, even when you are caught, even when you are found guilty, the consequences are minimal.”

She proposed magistrates should be trained to raise awareness about the long-lasting implications of traumatic experiences brought about by abuse.

“As one of the highest authorities in Malta and Gozo, courts should be setting the standard and sending a strong message that child abuse will not be tolerated and that the consequences of doing so should be harsh enough that they in themselves are a deterrent,” Hermitage said.

She also called out the “insensitivity reported in the media” that the courts observed that “offences were carried out over a short period of time,” that the acts were “deemed out of character” or that the abuser was “in a stable relationship”, slamming them as statements that “trivialise, ridicule and minimise the abuse he has inflicted.”

“The system should be utterly ashamed of this secondary victimisation,” Hermitage said.