A hole near Valletta’s Triton Fountain, which has become a makeshift rubbish bin, is set to be sealed off in an effort to combat littering.

The site, part of the remains of the former St Magdalen Ravelin, has become a dumping ground for paper cups, plastic bottles, wrappers and a magnet for mice, as passers-by dispose of their waste in the area.

Environmentalist and scuba diver Raniero Borg raised his concerns about the state of the area through a social media post, describing it as the most “disgusting thing” he had ever seen.

“Look how horrible, no one pays any attention to this waste, in the capital city,” he said.

He urged the authorities to close off the area, especially with Triton Square, just outside Valletta’s City Gate, set to host a bustling Christmas market. He warned about the potential for mice to swarm the area, between food vendors.

The cleansing department collected over eight kilos of rubbish from the site in just one clean-up. Photo: Cleansing Department

Ramon Deguara, the director general of the government’s cleansing and maintenance division, acknowledged the site’s littering problem, despite regular cleaning efforts.

“Unfortunately, people constantly dump their waste there,” Deguara said, pointing out that over eight kilos of rubbish were removed from the area last weekend.

Valletta mayor Olaf McKay explained that the hole is the Sally Port access of the former St Magdalen Ravelin in front of City Gate.

Works will soon begin to cover the area to reduce further littering. Photo: Cleansing Department

The ravelin was a large, angular bastion built to prevent direct bombing in front of the entrance to the capital. The ravelin was demolished after World War I. There is no access to the tunnel, as it was blocked when the fortification was demolished, and the bastion stone was used to level and fill the ditch to create what is now known as the Triton Square.

McKay said that, following discussions with the Valletta management plan committee, works will soon begin to cover the area to reduce further littering.

“As a result of the talks with the cleansing department, we are closing it with an aluminium frame,” he said. The steel-reinforced aluminium frame will be installed in the coming weeks.

Borg’s Facebook post can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/RanierosAdventures/videos/1232913117967973.