Former minister Chris Cardona is testifying on Wednesday in the case against his former boss Joseph Muscat.

Cardona served as economy minister under Muscat and was the minister who signed a memorandum of understanding with Vitals Global Healthcare months before the company went on to win a tender to operate public hospitals.

That deal, which a court annulled last year on the basis of fraud, has led prosecutors to file criminal charges against Muscat, former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri, amongst others. All stand accused of corruption-related crimes.

PWC gave Vitals tax advice

11.16am Answering questions from defence lawyer Stefano Filletti, the witness says Vitals Global Healthcare was incorporated into Bluestone’s structure “later down the line”.

He is asked if PWC provided tax advice to Vitals after it won the concession. The witness says a colleague of his is better placed to answer that, as he was not involved.

“We helped the client make a presentation to the government. It took place at Castille and I don’t recall exactly who was present,” the witness says.

The presentation concerned Bluestone’s MOU pitch for Gozo, he says, and it took place in January 2015.

Filletti pushes the witness to state what other work PWC did for Bluestone and Vitals.

He says that in July 2016 it helped Bluestone Special Situations with their financial planning and continued to provide services “over time”.

Did PWC also provide services to Vitals, the lawyer asks.

“Eventually yes, but I’m not the person best placed to answer that. We assisted with project financing,” the witness says. That work concerned tax advice and reviewing tax advice by a UK company that was engaged by the client.

Distinguishing the two

11.05am Defence lawyer Giannella de Marco pushes the witness to distinguish between the MOU and RFP work.

“The MOU was limited to Gozo. The RFP was not. It was a totally different thing,” he says. He confirms that the MOU had expired by the time the RFP work was done. He also confirms that PWC needed a second engagement letter when it was asked to work on the RFP. Tumuluri was their contact throughout.

And you saw nothing untoward when working on both these engagements, the lawyer asks the witness.

“No,” he replies.

Defence lawyer Vince Galea asks the witness if PWC noted any red flags when taking on Bluestone as a client. Ganado says they did not.

The NAO concluded that the projections in the proposal was not realistic, Galea tells the witness.

“It wasn’t our business plan, it was the client’s,” Ganado replies. “Our job was to bring business projections together.”Galea asks if PWC handled the financials.

“We helped the client make financials,” Ganado replies. He says that the company discusses financials with clients and points out what it believes is not appropriate, “but at the end of the day it’s for the client to decide what plan to follow.”

Galea asks the witness: was there anything you didn’t agree with but signed anyway?

“We didn’t sign anything,” the witness says. “We only helped the client issue the business plan.”

He reveals that PWC did further work for Bluestone after it won the concession. That work concerned helping the company source financing. But the witness says he was not involved in that.

PWC helped with both MOU and RFP submission

10.56pm PWC was tasked with helping to design that business plan.

Bluestone’s ultimate beneficial owner was Mark Pawley but his designated agent was Ram Tumuluri, Ganado recalls. Tumuluri was their point of contact.

Bluestone brought over doctors and an architect to see the place, he says.

Ganado says he saw the MOU after they were engaged by Bluestone. “I recall that it was specifically for a Gozo medical complex and they had to present a feasible business plan by January 2015. It was about Gozo alone,” he says.

Then when the RFP [for the actual hospitals concession] was issued, Bluestone again approached PWC for help.

“We were asked to provide input. Again, doctors and experts came from abroad and PWC met these experts,” the witness recalls.

The Gozo business plan was submitted in January 2015, he says. Then came the RFP work, which had a broader dimension including St Luke’s Hospital etc.

Ganado is asked when the company was paid. He says it issued an invoice after every engagement. Those were paid by Bluestone.

Bluestone approaches PWC

10.50am Michel Ganado is a management consultant and partner at PWC. He is asked about his company’s role in the hospitals concession. He tells the court that they were contacted by Bluestone [Vitals’ parent firm] in 2014.

They had an MOU with the government to present a business plan for Gozo Hospital, the witness recalls.

Why was MOU signed?

10.45am Cardona is again asked why the MOU was not followed up.

Again, he reiterates that it did not match the government’s plan for the health sector.

The magistrate interjects. So why was it signed?

Cardona says the MOU was not legally binding and was needed “to know where it could lead to.”

“I think at that stage there was no due diligence, or enhanced due diligence. That’s the norm.”

Can you exclude that Dr Muscat was present at the signing, the magistrate asks Cardona.

“If he were, I would recall,” Cardona says.

He is asked what he knows about the subsequent Request for Proposals.

“Only what I know from the media,” Cardona says.

And that’s all from the former minister. The next witness, Michel Ganado, is called.

'I never spoke to Muscat about MOU'

10.43am Joseph Muscat’s lawyer Vince Galea questions the witness. The experts seem to be saying that MOU was somehow illegal or illicit, the lawyer tells the witness. Did you see anything of the sort, anything untoward?

“No, no, no. Nothing at all. Absolutely not.” “I never spoke to Dr Muscat or anyone about this MOU,” he adds.

Where was the MOU signed?

10.42am Cardona says he believes the MOU was signed at Castille and “definitely not” at his ministry. He says he’s not sure if anyone else was present for the signing.

He is asked what the practice is for such signing ceremonies.

“Some MOUs were signed abroad, or at the ministry,” he says. “People from my ministry probably spoke to me [about it]. I had two permanent secretaries, Pauline Mamo and Nancy Caruana. But I cannot with certainty say whether any other public officials were present at the signing.”

“As for MOU, what I know is that it did not remain in force. And I don’t recall if I signed anything else in relation to it. I don’t have any access to emails now.”

'They told me we have to sign this MOU'

10.39am Cardona looks closely at the MOU. It’s dated 10/10/14.

“I saw it on the day I signed it and when I testified before the NAO [National Audit Office], he says. I don’t have any copy.”

[The NAO concluded that Vitals should have been excluded from bidding for the hospitals concession as the MOU they signed months prior suggested “collusive behaviour” between them and the government].

So you just went and signed, Cardona is asked? “Yes. They told me we have to sign this MOU. It was to set up a sustainable health system and its main drive was to attract medical tourism. It referred to a Gozo Medical Complex. I signed it because I was responsible for Malta Enterprise.”

He reads from the MOU. “The investors are interested in ..construction of hospital and medical school”.

“It was tied to those deliverables and solely Gozo,” Cardona tells the court.

“Government later said that it wasn’t interested in furthering that MOU because it didn’t fit into government’s plan to reform the sector. I believe that ME later withdrew it.”

Vitals MOU 'pegged to deliverables'

10.31am Cardona speaks about the Vitals MOU.

“If I recall well, this one was pegged to deliverables. And it was not renewed because it did not lead to what the government wanted.”

Cardona expands on that. “It only related to Gozo and not St Luke’s [hospital] etc. The government wanted a total revamp of the system.”

Cardona professes ignorance

10.30am Cardona tells the court he was only involved in the MOU’s signing, as he was politically responsible for Malta Enterprise. He recalls Mario Galea [a top Malta Enterprise official who would go on to become its CEO] telling him to “just sign the MOU”.

“I would have many MOUs to sign and some were not followed up,” he says. Their aim was to entice foreign investment to Malta, he says, before professing ignorance.

“I don’t even know what all these MOUs were about,” he says.

Cardona: I only saw MOU once

10.24am Cardona is keen to emphasise that he was “explicitly” asked to testify about the Memorandum of Understanding with Vitals [which he signed as Economy Minister], and not the hospital concession subsequently awarded to the company.

Cardona tells the court he’d like to take a look at the MOU as he “only saw it once”. “I signed it and that’s it,” he says of the 2014 document.

The court obliges, and Cardona is handed a document from one of the six boxes of evidence resting on the magistrate's bench.

10.20am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom and the court is in session.

We're going straight into it, with Cardona as the first witness.