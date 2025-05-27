The 2025 Games of the Small States of Europe began on Tuesday, with Team Malta gunning for medals as they look to secure their best-ever performance in a GSSE.

15.10 Jessica Vella won Team Malta’s first gold medal at the Games of the Small States of Europe after winning the Kata event in karate.

The young athlete remained unbeaten throughout the whole competition, as after topping Group B, she went on to secure victory in the semi-final and final to hand Team Malta its first success in the Games.

Vella’s gold is a major boost for the Maltese contingent, who are bidding to win at least nine gold medals and record their best-ever result in a foreign GSSE.

15.00 Welcome to the Times of Malta blog covering the Games of the Small States of Europe. It has been quite a positive morning for Malta with Jessica Vella handing the team its first gold medal of the Games when topping the Kata competition.

