Joseph Muscat and his associates are back in court on Thursday to answer to charges of corruption in the notorious hospitals deal.

Contrary to the first sitting on May 28 when hundreds of Muscat supporters showed up outside court, the atmosphere today is different, but the tension surrounding this unprecedented case is palpable.

The court will likely hear arguments before declaring whether there is sufficient prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment.

The case involves a deal, originally struck in 2015, in which the management of three of the country’s hospitals was handed over to Vitals, a private company, with no experience in healthcare. The concessionaire changed to Stewart Healthcare in 2018.

In February 2023, a court annulled the concession, citing fraud.

Prosecution, accused take their place

11.15am Proceedings are taking place inside Hall 22, the largest room available in the building. The accused and their lawyers take their place.

We are about to start.

Attorney General lawyers Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina are prosecuting together with superintendent Hubert Cini and inspector Wayne Borg.

'I did nothing wrong' - Mizzi

10.55am Arriving outside court, Konrad Mizzi maintains he never did anything wrong and that this will be confirmed by the court.

Asked whether he felt responsible for Labour's reduced majority in the European elections, Mizzi stressed he has been out of the political arena for years.

Aquilina in court

10.45am Robert Aquilina, a highly vocal critic of Muscat, from rule-of-law NGO Repubblika is present in the court room.

It was Repubblika which requested an inquiry into the hospitals privatisation deal, since annulled by the courts.

Robert Aquilina (right) entering court.

No comment from Muscat

10.40am The former prime minister has arrived in court but does not give any comments to reporters. Some supporters applauded Muscat as he made his way in.

What are the charges?

10.30am Fourteen individuals and nine companies stand charged with money laundering. They are variously charged with misappropriation, fraud, making fraudulent gains, involvement in a criminal association, setting up a group of more than 10 to commit a crime. The crimes are subject to imprisonment of more than four years.

Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are accused of seeking to accept bribes, money or other advantages.

Schembri is separately charged as chief of staff for soliciting money or other benefits he was not entitled to. He is also charged with openly or secretly taking private interest in a tender or contract, leaking confidential information and committing crimes he was duty bound to prevent.

Clarence John Conger Thompson as senior IT manager and Christopher Spiteri as auditor of Steward Malta Management Ltd are accused on knowingly seeking or receiving bribes, in breach of their duties and/or in their official roles.

David Joseph Meli, both personally and as representative of Steward, is charged with allegedly bribing Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi.

Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, of Nexia BT, allegedly assisted Muscat in receiving those bribes. They also assisted Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi in trading in influence.

Spiteri, as auditor, made a false declaration in a public document, divulged professional secrets, made under-declarations for tax purposes on behalf of Shaukat Ali and his relatives. He also breached accountancy laws, committed document fraud and committed perjury when testifying in the magisterial inquiry.

Spiteri, Jonathan Vella, Brian Bondin and David J Meli, personally and as legal representatives of various companies, knowingly made false declarations in a public document to gain some advantage for themselves or others.

All persons and companies will be jointly and variously charged under summons, not arrest. The court can issue an arrest warrant against any of them who fail to turn up when duly notified.

What happened on May 28?

10.15am The former prime minister’s first appearance in court resulted in a nine-hour long session, characterised by lengthy arguments as defence and prosecution lawyers tensely debated several legal issues.

All persons charged, both natural and juridical (companies), pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution then requested millions-worth freezing orders over the accused’s properties and that presented the first bone of contention.

The defence insisted that the prosecution was to “substantiate” that request by producing evidence which would enable the court to decide whether to impose such freezing orders.

However, Attorney General lawyers countered that the evidence lay in the 1,200-page report drawn up by the magistrate who had conducted the Vitals inquiry.

The request was ultimately upheld after due consideration by the court, which observed that the law did not make it obligatory for the court to hear evidence to determine whether the prosecution’s request was valid.

Recent amendments intended to lessen the effects of the formerly-draconian law on freezing orders meant that the prosecution was now to indicate specific amounts to be frozen.

No parallel police investigations

The first witness was the Registrar of the Criminal Courts and Tribunals, Franklin Calleja, who presented the proces verbal (report) which had been deposited in court together with 78 boxes of evidence and a number of devices.

Tax Commissioner Joseph Caruana testified that they had flagged to the police suspected under-declarations by the auditor. They granted police dispensation to carry out criminal investigations. The tax authorities did not investigate separately.

Superintendent Rennie Stivala testified that up until 2021 (he then moved to another unit) there was a police file about the Vitals concession but there was no separate police investigation running parallel to the magisterial inquiry.

And until April 2021 “no one was indicated as a suspect.”

Former police inspector Anthony Scerri who was involved in a number of searches, gave an overview of how those searches were carried out in conjunction with a number of foreign experts roped in to help in the magisterial inquiry.

Lawyers for Schembri and Mizzi indicated that they intended to challenge the expert who had given his opinion to the inquiring magistrate.

Court restrictions

Upon a request by the prosecution, the magistrate issued a number of restrictions.

Although not strictly a ‘gagging order’ the accused were barred from sharing any material from the case records with third parties extraneous to the proceedings.

Nor were they to publicly comment on testimonies or evidence produced throughout the case.

As for restrictions on personal movement, while none were imposed, the court set a €25,000 personal guarantee on each of the persons charged to make sure that they turned up for each hearing.

The reason was to ensure that the proceedings would not be stultified.

What led to this?

10am In 2015, the government signed a multi-billion agreement to redevelop and operate three public hospitals with a private company called Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) Ltd, a company with no previous experience.

Deadlines for several projects are missed as questions are asked over whether the investors can deliver on their pledges.

The National Audit Office said in 2020 that the government’s work to verify the deal with VGH and its capacity to run three public hospitals was “grossly inadequate”.

The contract was transferred in 2018 to a US company named Steward Health Care.

That same year, then PN leader Adrian Delia files a court case to rescind the concession. The case would eventually conclude in February 2023, with the courts cancelling the deal altogether, describing it as "fraudulent".

A Times of Malta investigation last year showed Muscat got close to €482,000 in various consultancy payments in year of resignation.

Fast forward to last month and a magisterial inquiry - four years in the making - recommended serious charges against a number of high-profile individuals and companies, sparking a political war.

The last of three reports by the auditor general published revealed that a total of €456 million was paid to Vitals and Steward throughout the concession period. Investigators believe Vitals – and later Steward – stakeholders had no intention of running Maltese hospitals for the 30-year lease period they agreed to.

This included a catering company suspected to be involved in a 10% kickback scheme, a medical equipment supplier which had hidden owners, and a secret shareholder who received monthly €100,000 consultancy payments.

All those charged deny wrongdoing.