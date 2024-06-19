Joseph Muscat returns to court on Wednesday as the corruption case against him, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and others continues.

The trio are among more than a dozen people facing charges in connection with the deal to privatise three state hospitals through Vitals Global Healthcare and then Steward Healthcare.

All are pleading not guilty.

In the case’s last hearing, a police officer testified that the police force never investigated the Vitals case, with that decision taken by police higher-ups.

Police instead relied on the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into the scandal when filing charges against Muscat and others.

Seizing Chris Spiteri's documents

11.34am Grima presses on. The application also notes that “investigations are still ongoing by the police.” Is there a mistake there, too?

Scerri insists that the police always followed magisterial orders in the case.

Grima says that court experts were “looking in boxes” during the search. Did police check to see what experts were seizing?

Scerri says that police officers showed the experts files or items to see if they believed they were relevant. They did not make that decision themselves. “We checked the titles of files and so on and handed them to the inquiring magistrate. Then it was up to her,” Scerri said.

He confirms, under questioning, that police did not exclude any documents containing privileged information.

Scerri also confirms that he did not seek the authorisation of the Commissioner for Inland Revenue before pressing charges against Spiteri. He says he does not know if any other police officers did so.

'There might be a mistake in the date'

11.24am Grima is questioning Scerri’s credibility as a witness: he notes that Scerri was not present for each of his client’s testimonies before the inquiring magistrate, and pokes holes in his assertion that the police did not investigate the Vitals case.

The inspector, Grima tells the court, testified that after one of Spiteri’s testimonies, his testimony was examined by the police. So did the police investigate, or not?

Scerri says that he was instructed by the magistrate to search Spiteri’s office. But he needed that order in writing, in the form of a search warrant. So he filed a request for one.

But Grima says the dates do not tally: the search warrant was filed in June, while Spiteri testified in June and July.

Scerri sticks to his recollection of events but says “there might be a mistake in the date.”

Inspector Scerri testifies

11.15am We begin proceedings with the testimony of former inspector Anthony Scerri.

Lawyer Jason Grima has questions for him [Grima represents Vitals auditor Christopher Spiteri].

Magistrate out - court in session

11.12am Magistrate Rachel Montebello begins today's court hearing. All defendants are present, save for one person representing one of the companies facing charges. Another company representative is appearing on its behalf today.

We still don't know who will testify today, but given that the police have stated that they relied solely on the magisterial inquiry to press charges, they most likely do not have too many witnesses up their sleeves.

At this stage, the prosecution’s biggest headache is getting to the prima facie stage (namely, the court decree that there is enough prima facie evidence for accused to stand trial on indictment).

Court fills up

11.03am The court session will begin any minute, and the courtroom has filled up. There are lawyers, defendants - Muscat, of course, but Adrian Hillman, Christopher Spiteri, Pierre Sladden, Brian Bondin and Konrad Mizzi too. Others might be present, too, but it's hard to tell from the gallery that journalists are packed into.

Muscat in court

10.43am We spotted Muscat as he entered court. A few bystanders applauded. One encouraged him "ejja Joseph" [Come on Joseph]. Muscat met those words of encouragement with a grin.

Joseph Muscat walks to court. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

No crowds today

10.40am There were hundreds for the first court hearing. Dozens for the second. And even fewer for today's. The only person we spotted outside court ahead of the 11am court hearing was Robert Aquilina, honorary president of NGO Repubblika.

It was Repubblika's work that led to this case reaching the criminal courts: prosecutions were based on a magisterial inquiry the NGO triggered back in 2019.

There were no crowds outside court on Wednesday. Photo: Emma Borg

Third court hearing

10.35am This will be the third time Muscat and co. appear in court as criminally accused defendants.

In their first appearance, they were read charges and pleaded not guilty, doing so over the din of a braying crowd gathered outside court to voice support for Muscat.

That circus did not go down well with Labour insiders, who say it cost them votes.

The second court hearing was held after the MEP elections, which humbled Labour and Muscat's pre-electoral bravado. And that was reflected in the show of force outside court: the hundreds of people who gathered for Muscat's first court hearing had thinned out to just a handful.

Crowds gathered for Muscat during his arraignment. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Welcome

10.30am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you live updates from the Valletta law courts, where the case against Muscat, Schembri, Mizzi and others will continue.

Those three - and another 11 people - have been jointly charged with a litany of serious crimes concerning the Vitals deal.

If you need to refresh your memory about this cast of characters, we've got you covered.