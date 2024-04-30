It is one of the most talked about inquiries in Malta’s legal history. And on Tuesday, a court was told that an inquiry into the Vitals’ hospitals deal has been concluded and delivered.

The Attorney General must now assess it and decide whether to file criminal charges against anyone involved.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is among a series of top officials who could be indicted.

Live blog

Lawyers argue over inquiry

11.54am Back in court, lawyers from each side are arguing over whether or not Muscat is entitled to request a copy of the inquiry.

We won't bore you with all the legal arguments they're making, though we will summarise each side's position once they are done.

Repubblika: 'An important step'

11.45am Reactions are already trickling in.

Repubblika's honorary president Robert Aquilina describes news of the inquiry having been concluded as a "very important step towards justice."

Aquilina is in court today. Reminder: it was Repubblika's court action that led to the inquiry in the first place.

Muscat takes notes

11.43am As events unfold in court, Muscat sits with his arms crossed, occasionally taking notes on a paper that he keeps in his pocket.

78 boxes of evidence

11.40am A couple of more details about the inquiry: it involved 78 boxes of evidence and investigations were led by police inspector Wayne Borg.

Muscat's lawyers formally ask the Attorney General to present a copy of the inquiry - its proces verbal, to use legal jargon. The State Advocate objects, saying this is not the right forum to file that request.

Vitals inquiry has been concluded

11.38am The Vitals inquiry is finished: it was concluded on Thursday, April 24 and sent to the attorney general’s office on April 25, court registrar Franklin Calleja tells the court.

Has Muscat asked court to suspend inquiry?

11.35am Judge Giovanni Grixti tells the court that after filing his court case, Muscat also filed another application for an interim measure. Today’s hearing will focus on that request, the judge says.

An interim measure is an urgent application asking the courts to suspend an action which the applicant says will cause them serious and irreversible harm.

We still don’t know what action Muscat has asked to suspend, though an educated guess would be that he wants the courts to suspend the Vitals inquiry altogether until these proceedings play out.

Muscat, AG in court

11.30am Muscat is in court, represented by his lawyers Charlon Gouder and Vincent Galea.

State Advocate lawyer James D’Agostino is representing the respondents.

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg is in court, too.

Muscat: 'It's all a vendetta'

11.20am We caught Muscat as he walked into court. Here's what he told us:

"I am afraid of no truth. The truth is that this is all conjecture, a vendetta. As the prime minister said, it's political terrorism."

Joseph Muscat enters court. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

How was the PM's criticism received?

11.15am The judiciary does not have a communications arm and judges and magistrates are not authorised to speak to the press. So we do not know how Robert Abela's words were received.

Lawyers, however, have no such restrictions. And the Chamber of Advocates did not hold back.

It reminded Abela that he is the prime minister, not just the leader of the Labour Party.

“Therefore, he is obliged to weigh his words carefully without undermining the judiciary and its work. The judiciary should be left to work in liberty without interference,” the chamber said.

The Nationalist Party said Abela was racked by "paranoia" and lashing out at the judiciary as a result.

Nationalist MEP David Casa has also written to European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova and to the Council of Europe, to complain about Abela attacking the judiciary.

"Malta’s institutions have been intentionally subverted, hijacked and sabotaged so as to ensure impunity for those who abused their power to enrich themselves. It is the judiciary that is the last bastion of democracy, protecting the people of Malta and Gozo and filling the void left by other authorities. Any action or pressure intended to derail their work must necessarily be met with harsh repercussions," Casa said in a statement.

How has Robert Abela reacted?

11am For years, Abela avoided commenting on the ongoing Vitals inquiry. Whenever he was asked about it, he would say that he did not want to influence the investigation with his comments.

That all changed last January, when the prime minister abruptly changed tack. The inquiry was taking too long, he said, adding that it would smack of political bias if it were to be concluded in the run-up to the MEP elections.

Abela criticising the inquiry in January 2024.

Last Sunday, Abela returned to that point by saying the judiciary was engaging in "political terrorism" - a reference to rumours that the completed inquiry was handed to the attorney general on the same day nominations for MEP candidates opened.

On Monday, the prime minister doubled down on those comments.

What is this all about?

10.50am Joseph Muscat was prime minister when the government agreed to lease three public hospitals to a company with no track record in anything, Vitals Global Healthcare.

Vitals pocketed millions and then exited, selling the concession to US healthcare giants Steward. Years later, a court would annul all those contracts on the basis of fraud.

Suspicions about the deal prompted rule of law NGO Repubblika to request an inquiry into ministers involved in it.

In late 2019, a court said there were grounds to investigate. The investigation initially focused on three of Muscat's ministers - Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna - but was subsequently broadened to include Muscat himself.

In January 2022, police raided Muscat's home and office in connection with the inquiry.

We then heard little about the probe until May 2023.

That month, a Times of Malta investigation revealed how Muscat had received payments from a company linked to Vitals and Steward. Muscat said the payments were for legitimate work he did - and that he wanted a new magistrate to lead the investigation.

He has since spent the past year fighting in court to have Magistrate Vella removed. When he lost one case seeking her recusal, he promptly filed a new one.

Which brings us to Tuesday, when that second case will start being heard before Judge Giovanni Grixti.