Four alleged bomb suppliers implicated in the high-profile murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop go on trial today.

Tal-Maksar brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are all in the dock, pleading not guilty to a raft of crimes that could land them with life sentences in prison if convicted.

While all four stand accused of crimes in relation to Chircop's 2015 murder, only two of the four face charges related to the killing of Caruana Galizia.

RELATED STORIES What are the crimes defendants stand accused of?

Follow events in court with this live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Lunchtime

11.54pm Jurors get a few final words of instruction: they cannot leave, and they cannot communicate with the judge directly. If they wish to speak to her, they must do so through the deputy registrar.

The judge then pauses proceedings for a lunch break. Jurors can call their family members, fetch their belongings, grab a bite to eat and then settle in for what is shaping up to be a lengthy trial.

Proceedings will resume at 2pm, when the prosecution will make its opening address.

Two in one

11.40am This is a somewhat unusual trial, because prosecutors chose to combine charges related to two separate murders into one case.

Carmel Chircop was killed in 2015. Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed two years later.

Not all four defendants stand accused of the same crimes: While all four face charges in connection with Chircop’s murder, just two - Robert Agius and Jamie Vella - stand accused of providing the bomb used to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

The judge explains to jurors that they will need to decide on the seven charges the accused face separately. The first four counts concern crimes in relation to the murder of Chircop, while the other three relate to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Judge to jurors: 'Nobody can interfere in your decision'

11.22am The judge addresses the jurors and gives them some guidance.

“You will judge the facts. This is your decision alone. My role is on legal matters, I will guide you accordingly,” she tells them.

The judge makes it clear to jurors that their decision has to be based on legal rules. Sympathy, antipathy or fear cannot come into it.

How will the trial play out?

11.10am With the jury sworn in, the court registrar is now reading out the indictment against the defendants.

Jurors will be given a copy and told the defendants are pleading not guilty to charges.

A prosecutor from the Attorney General’s office will then address the jury, laying out the facts of the crime and the evidence the prosecution intends to present to support those facts.

Once that’s done, the court will begin summoning witnesses to be questioned and cross-examined. Jurors can ask witnesses questions if they need to.

When the prosecution rests its case, it will be the defendants’ turn to present their evidence.

At the end, both sides – prosecution and defence – will get an opportunity to rebut the other. And then, following closing statements by the two sides, it will be down to the nine-person jury to decide on the defendants’ fate.

Who are the lawyers?

11am Madam Justice Edwina Grima is presiding over proceedings.

The prosecution is being led by Attorney General lawyers Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella.

Jamie Vella is being assisted by lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia.

Robert Agius is being assisted by lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin.

Adrian Agius is being represented by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud.

George Degiorgio is being assisted by lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri.

The Caruana Galizia family is represented by lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia. The Chircop family is represented by lawyer Vincent Galea.

Welcome

10.50am Good morning, and welcome to this live blog. We’re live from the law courts in Valletta for day one of this major trial.

The hearing’s first 90 minutes were taken up with jury selection tasks. The jury has now been defined and empanelled, meaning the trial can now begin in earnest.