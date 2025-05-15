Miriana Conte takes to the stage in Basel, Switzerland on Thursday in the hope of qualifying for the final of the 69th Eurovision song contest on Saturday.

It has not been a straightforward path to the semi-final at the St. Jakobshalle arena for Malta’s entry, Serving, after the European Broadcasting Union banned the first version of the song over the use of the word ‘kant’ in the chorus. The EBU deemed the word sounded too similar to an English expletive.

Earlier on Thursday, Miriana was left emotional after receiving a surprise good luck message from her grandmother and mother just hours before taking to the stage.

The show starts at 9pm. Miriana is ninth in the running order.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates. Be sure to refresh the page regularly.

LIVE BLOG

Georgia

Mariam Shengelia – Freedom

Apologies - what with the news that the crowd loudly sang 'Kant', I neglected Georgia's entry.

21:55

The crowd serves Kant

I have it on the authority of two separate sources inside the arena that the crowd did indeed belt out 'KANT'!

I can't believe Eurovision would censor the crowd. Shocked, shocked I tell you!

21:54

Malta

Miriana Conte - Serving

There's our girl. Miriana serves a great performance. As the youth would say, she slayed with no crumbs. Or something like that. 10/10 notes.

The big question in the lead-up to the show was whether the crowd would sing 'Kant'. It's hard to tell but I did think the crowd sounded a bit muted. We'll try and find out.

Bonkers Rating: 10

Do I think it will qualify? HELL YES.

21:49

Lithuania

Katarsis - Tavo Akys

I can’t speak Lithuanian but I imagine he’s singing about how life is unfair and how much it sucks that Austin Powers always foils his evil (Evil) plans.

What with the way he had his hand on his stomach the whole time, I thought we were going to be in for our first dramatic costume change of the evening, where he’d reveal he was wearing a corset. Sadly (or thankfully) that wasn’t the case.

Bonkers Rating: 4

Do I think it will qualify? No (apparently these guys are big in their home country so what do I know?)

21:44

Greece

Klavdia - Asteromáta

Maybe it's the glasses but Klavdia is giving me newly qualified teacher vibes.

This is one of those songs that I don't have much to write about, so let's take a second to appreciate the incredible visual effects on show so far.

Bonkers Rating: 2

Do I think it will qualify? No

21:40

United Kingdom

Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?

The UK qualifies automatically because it’s one of the so-called ‘Big Five’ - countries that contribute the most money to Eurovision. Nonetheless, their entry will get a run-out tonight, as will France and Germany’s. But they won't need your votes until Saturday.

The UK is represented by a group called Remember Monday. I personally remember Monday as a day when I hadn't yet listened to this song. A happier time.

21:32

Austria

JJ - Wasted Love

Sad boy alert! Not just any sad boy – a sad boy with a soaring falsetto voice.

Seriously though, his voice might not be my cup of tea, but it is impressive. Bookmakers predict this will be one of the favourites to win the competition.

Bonkers Rating: 2

Do I think it will qualify? Yes

21:28

Armenia

PARG - SURVIVOR

Here’s Armenia with our first foot-stomper of the evening.

Firstly, why are both the artist and song title in capital letters? Are they hoping to reach Europe’s visually impaired?

Anyway, PARG wants us all to know he’s a survivor. He’s like a river. He’s like a flower. A child of destiny, one might say.

Bonkers Rating: 3

Do I think it will qualify? No.

21:22

Latvia

Tautumeitas - Bur Man Laimi

Nice try, beautiful Northern European forest nymphs, but I’ve watched Midsommar and know exactly what you’re up to.

At least I do this time, after I visited Riga last year and came back with only one kidney.

Fun fact: The members of Tautumeitas are big animal lovers, and between the six of them, they own 150 sheep.

Bonkers Rating: 2

Do I think it will qualify? Yes

21:17

Ireland

EMMY - Laika Party

This is my favourite song when it comes to the choice of subject matter.

Laika was a stray dog from the streets of Moscow that the Soviet Union launched into space in 1957. Unfortunately they hadn’t quite yet figured out to bring things back safely, so she sadly died of hypothermia.

This 90s Eurodance anthem offers a happier alternative ending, though, with singer EMMY hoping that Laika is still alive, orbiting Earth and partying like only a dog that’s been shot into outerspace for the lolz knows how.

To cut a long story short, this is quintessential Eurovision.

Bonkers Rating: 7

Do I think it will qualify? Yes

21:14

Montenegro

Nina Žižić - Dobrodošli

Next up is Montenegro’s Nina Žižić, our first solo songstress of the night, singing a slightly more downtempo, less bodily-fluids-themed song.

This is Žižić’s second appearance at the contest, having taken part back in 2013. She didn’t qualify then, and I have a feeling she won’t fare better this year.

Bonkers Rating: 2

Do I think it will qualify? No.

21:08

Australia

Go-Jo – Milkshake Man

Australia’s Go-Jo gets things underway with Milkshake Man, a frenetic song that is definitely about milkshake and nothing else.

Also, on a completely unrelated note, this is the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Bonkers Rating: 7

Do I think it will qualify? Yes

21:06

Scoring

Did you know that in 1972, a scale to measure the quirkiness of a Eurovision song was invented by Dutch scientist Gert Van Bonkers? I will be using the Bonkers Scale this evening, while also putting my journalistic credibility on the line by predicting whether or not a song will qualify.

9:03pm

Meet the hosts

Our hosts for the evening are comedian Hazel Brugger and singer/presenter Sandra Studer.

Let's see if they'll be entertaining or as wooden as a cuckoo clock.

8:58pm

Bon soir

Good evening and welcome to Times of Malta’s Eurovision live blog with me Matt Bonanno.

It’s been a grey, stormy day in Malta, so let’s hope Miriana Conte will serve us some sunshine from Switzerland and qualify for the final in Basel on Saturday.

We’ll be updating you on everything that goes on throughout the night, so make sure to regularly refresh the page for the latest entries.