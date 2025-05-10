Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara are set to face off in the biggest match of the 360 Sports Malta Premier as they are bidding to be crowned as the 2025 champions. There is great anticipation for this blockbuster final, so stay with us to follow all the build-up as well as every action of this much-awaited clash on our live blog...

Welcome!

4.30pm Good afternoon to all... the stage is set for one of the most exciting weekends of the 360 Sports Malta Premier as Birkirkara and defending champions Ħamrun Spartans will go head to head for the title crown.

Birkirkara are eyeing their fifth championship in the club's history while the Spartans are bidding to retain the crown of Malta champions for a third successive season.

