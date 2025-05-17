Miriana Conte takes to the stage in Basel, Switzerland once again on Saturday night in the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Conte was rewarded with a place in the final by televoters - who could be heard chanting 'Malta' - after an assured performance of her song SERVING during Thursday's second semi-final.

The crowd did not shy away from singing the word 'kant', despite the European Broadcasting Union banning the word from the first version of the song.

Today she will perform 20th in the running order. 26 countries in total are taking part.

This is Malta's first appearance in the final since 2021.

The show starts at 9pm. Follow our live blog below for all the latest, and don't forget to refresh the page regularly.

LIVE BLOG

9:14pm

Meet the presenters

Our hosts for this evening are comedian Hazel Brugger, presenter and former model Michelle Hunziker and presenter and singer Sandra Studer.

I've enjoyed Brugger's deadpan humour so far, which is not something you can say often about Eurovision hosts.

9:12pm

Participants procession

Do they do this procession every year? It's reminding me of the Olympics.

Miriana Conte proudly parading with the Maltese flag. Photo: AFP

9:04pm

And we're off

We kick off with a performance by last year's winner, Nemo.

8:57pm

Good things are served to those who wait

Even though we'll have to wait a while for Miriana to take the stage, given that she's performing 20th, the fact that she will feature towards the end of the show might be to her advantage.

Eurovision experts speculate that performing towards the end means audiences will remember you better.

The last time Malta performed 20th was in 2002, when a certain Ira Losco came second.

8:53pm

Maltese fans in Basel

An estimated 160 million people across Europe and beyond are expected to tune in on their TVs tonight.

Meanwhile, plenty of Maltese Eurovision fans are in Basel. Here's marathon runner Clare Mifsud.

Maltese Eurovision fans gather in Basel.

8:30pm

Guten Abend

Good evening and welcome to yet another Eurovision live blog with me Matthew Bonanno, Eurovision expert (or so I've led my editors to believe).

We've a while to wait before Miriana takes to the stage at the St Jakobshalle tonight, as she's performing 20th. Until then we'll be updating you on everything that goes on throughout the night, so make sure to regularly refresh the page for the latest entries.