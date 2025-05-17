Miriana Conte takes to the stage in Basel, Switzerland once again on Saturday night in the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Conte was rewarded with a place in the final by televoters - who could be heard chanting 'Malta' - after an assured performance of her song SERVING during Thursday's second semi-final.
The crowd did not shy away from singing the word 'kant', despite the European Broadcasting Union banning the word from the first version of the song.
Today she will perform 20th in the running order. 26 countries in total are taking part.
This is Malta's first appearance in the final since 2021.
The show starts at 9pm. Follow our live blog below for all the latest, and don't forget to refresh the page regularly.
LIVE BLOG
9:14pm
Meet the presenters
Our hosts for this evening are comedian Hazel Brugger, presenter and former model Michelle Hunziker and presenter and singer Sandra Studer.
I've enjoyed Brugger's deadpan humour so far, which is not something you can say often about Eurovision hosts.
9:12pm
Participants procession
Do they do this procession every year? It's reminding me of the Olympics.
9:04pm
And we're off
We kick off with a performance by last year's winner, Nemo.
8:57pm
Good things are served to those who wait
Even though we'll have to wait a while for Miriana to take the stage, given that she's performing 20th, the fact that she will feature towards the end of the show might be to her advantage.
Eurovision experts speculate that performing towards the end means audiences will remember you better.
The last time Malta performed 20th was in 2002, when a certain Ira Losco came second.
8:53pm
Maltese fans in Basel
An estimated 160 million people across Europe and beyond are expected to tune in on their TVs tonight.
Meanwhile, plenty of Maltese Eurovision fans are in Basel. Here's marathon runner Clare Mifsud.
8:30pm
Guten Abend
Good evening and welcome to yet another Eurovision live blog with me Matthew Bonanno, Eurovision expert (or so I've led my editors to believe).
We've a while to wait before Miriana takes to the stage at the St Jakobshalle tonight, as she's performing 20th. Until then we'll be updating you on everything that goes on throughout the night, so make sure to regularly refresh the page for the latest entries.