Global entertainment company Live Nation has acquired a stake in 356 Entertainment Group (356 Group), a leading promoter in Malta's growing festival and outdoor concert scene and operator of club Uno, the company said in a statement.

The deal marks Live Nation's expansion into Malta and builds on the successful long-standing partnership between the companies, which has brought high-profile events to Malta, including Take That’s The Greatest Weekend Malta and Liam Gallagher and Friends Malta Weekender in 2024.

The deal comes at a time of significant growth for Malta's live entertainment sector, the companies said. In 2023, 356 group’s festival season brought 56,000 visitors to the island, generating an economic impact of €51.8 million.

Live Nation will look to build on this economic boost by broadening the diversity of acts and bringing more international artists to the market.

John Reid, president, concerts EMEA at Live Nation, said: “Malta's live music scene is experiencing a real boom, and this deal marks an exciting new chapter for Live Nation. By combining 356 Group's local expertise with our global network and experience, the potential for the island is clear. With amazing scenery, climate and a burgeoning festival scene, Malta is perfectly positioned to become a must-visit destination for live entertainment.”

356 Group said: "This acquisition is a major step forward for 356 Entertainment and UNO Malta. Partnering with Live Nation is a huge milestone which brings new opportunities for the island, that will energise the local and international music scene.”

