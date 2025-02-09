Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and his son James, also a footballer, have both recently been granted Maltese citizenship.

Jamie Carragher, who enjoyed a 17-year career playing for Liverpool in the English Premier League was recently granted citizenship due to his grandfather and mother being Maltese.

Government sources confirmed Carragher was granted citizenship by registration which, among other criteria, requires the applicant to be a direct descendant of someone born in Malta, with a parent also born in Malta.

A young Jamie Carragher with his mother Paula née Vassallo, who is also Maltese. Photo: Jamie Carragher/Facebook.

The popular football pundit and former England player’s grandfather Paul Vassallo was Maltese originally, hailing from Qormi. He married an English woman before moving to Bootle in the UK, with his daughter Paula née Vassallo, Carragher’s mother, also Maltese.

Meanwhile, Carragher’s son James was also granted citizenship at the same time as his father, Times of Malta is informed.

Following in his father’s footsteps, James Carragher is also a professional footballer, playing as centre-back for English Football League One club Wigan Athletic. The 22-year-old made his debut for Wigan in August and scored his first professional career goal two weeks ago against Bristol Rovers – a moment Sky Sports noted in a tongue-in-cheek social media post put him only three goals behind his father’s career tally.

And with his newfound Maltese citizenship comes the possibility of playing for Malta, confirmed by Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo who said the MFA had opened talks with the family.

“We’ve been in talks with James and his father Jamie for the last few months now; he [James] is open to it, but we’re still working on it,” he said, adding that further talks would continue soon.

Vassallo noted the Malta national team already had two players who had joined its ranks through citizenship registrations, adding that talks with Carragher were part of the club’s aim to strengthen its squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March. “We will not shy from signing players internationally; everyone is doing it, so why not us?”

Jamie Carragher with his mother.

Liverpool career

Jamie Carragher began his professional career with Liverpool FC in 1996, playing for the club until 2013. Appearing 737 times for Liverpool, he is the second-most-capped player in the club’s history and the second-longest serving player.

In 2005, Carragher was in the squad for Liverpool’s historic winning match against AC Milan in the Champions League final, when the English team made a stunning comeback often referred to as the “miracle of Istanbul”.

The now 47-year-old served as vice-captain for 10 years under Steven Gerrard and made numerous appearances for the England squad throughout his career, including twice in the FIFA World Cup.

After retiring in 2013, he joined Sky Sports as a football commentator, where he would often appear alongside former Manchester United player Gary Neville.

Carragher eyes the ball during the 2010 World Cup football match England vs. USA on June 12, 2010. Photo: AFP

COVID message to Malta

In 2020, Carragher, Neville and fellow footballer Ryan Giggs joined forces to call on the Maltese public to stay safely at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted to YouTube, the former Liverpool player wished “everyone the best and hope you’re all safe and sound there in Malta,” while explaining his family connection to the country.

“I’ve got a bit of Maltese blood in me actually, so... keep safe, hope you’re all doing well,” he said.

Carragher is a regular columnist for UK newspaper The Telegraph and outside of football has contributed to charity work through his 23 Foundation, which helps young people in the Liverpool area.