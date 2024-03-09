Liverpool host Manchester City in a defining moment in the Premier League title race as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola conclude their top-flight rivalry on Sunday.

Free-scoring Arsenal can go top for at least a day when they host Brentford, while Aston Villa face Tottenham in a vital showdown in the battle for a top-four finish.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend’s action:

One more sleepless night for Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola faces one last sleepless night as he wrestles with the problems posed by his great rival Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s bombshell revelation that he will quit as Liverpool manager at the end of this season has given extra gravitas to Sunday’s crucial clash with City at Anfield.

