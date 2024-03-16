Manchester United are aiming to derail Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple and salvage a difficult second season for Erik ten Hag in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Newcastle will need to pull off a major shock to maintain their bid for a first major trophy in 55 years when they travel to holders Manchester City.

A home draw against Championship side Coventry gives Wolves a huge chance to cap a fine season with a trip to Wembley.

Gary O’Neil has taken Wanderers from an expected fight for top-flight survival into challenging for Europe via both league and cup.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website..