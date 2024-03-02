Darwin Nunez headed in a 99th-minute winner as injury-hit Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham came from behind late on to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool’s resources have been stretched to the limit by a series of injuries in recent weeks as they attempt to win a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

The Reds were again without a host of star names including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.

More details on SportsDesk. 

