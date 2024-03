Xabi Alonso, who was seen by many as Liverpool’s top target to replace Jurgen Klopp as their manager, said on Friday he is staying at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen next season.

“It’s been a season of speculation regarding my future,” he told a press conference.

“Up till now we have been busy and focused on the season and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

