Former France captain Hugo Lloris enjoyed victory on his Major League Soccer debut as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in their opening game of the season on Saturday.

France’s 2018 World Cup winner Lloris made a key early save as the 2022 MLS Cup winners triumphed in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semi-finals.

Lloris, who moved to Los Angeles from Tottenham in December, was brought into action in just the third minute, producing a fine reflex save to deny Jordan Morris.

French-born Gabon international Denis Bouanga, the league’s top scorer last season, was a constant threat to Seattle defenders, seeing a shot cleared off the line and then hitting the bar with a deflected effort.

But Los Angeles got in front on the stroke of half-time when Mexican Omar Campos got to the byline and whipped in a cross that was expertly volleyed home by Timothy Tillman.

