Local councils will get €3 million top-up to spend on cultural activities and environmental and infrastructural projects, the government announced on Monday.

These funds are in addition to the €48 million allocated to Malta's 68 local councils in the last budget, as well as another €5 million for regional councils.

Unlike in previous years, the funds allocated for cultural activities will not be one lump sum but will instead be split into separate funds for general activities (a maximum of €20,000 per application) Christmas activities and decorations (€15,000), and carnival celebrations (€5,000).

Local councils can submit applications in all three funding categories.

The budget also includes funds for clean-up campaigns, maintenance of state capital projects, as well as a maximum of €100,000 per locality to spend on embellishment, educational activities and the betterment of residents' wellbeing.

Gozo and harbour district to be prioritised

At a press conference in Kalkara, parliamentary secretary for local government Alison Zerafa Civelli said the government was committed to supporting local councils, whose work directly impacted residents on a daily basis.

Emile Vassallo, director general of the local government division, said local councils knew better than anyone else where funds needed to be allocated.

"This means the schemes are open-ended rather than the division allocating fixed amounts," he said.

Vassallo said priority would be given to Gozo and the harbour area, which are both vying for the title of European Capital of Culture 2031.

Vassallo said that to maximise their chances of successfully applying for funds, local councils should adhere to criteria outlined in each specific fund, while contributing to national priorities, such as promoting healthy lifestyles and the creation of infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Speaking to Times of Malta, local councillors present at the event expressed mixed feelings about the funds.

"Last year we spent all of the cultural funds on Christmas decorations, so then couldn't spend money on carnival, so it's good that they're now separate," one mayor said.

On the other hand, another councillor said the fund was not enough, as councils were spending most of their budget on cleaning and maintenance.