The floor ratio of plans to redevelop the Villa Rosa site in St Julian’s could multiply in size after the cabinet on Tuesday formally approved a partial review of the St George’s Bay local plans.

Sources said the amendment would mean that the project submitted by Anthony Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż, will grow exponentially from the original 57,000 square metres proposed.

It is now up to the Planning Authority to formally start the process to amend the local plans, which should include a public consultation process. The current local plans only allow smaller and lower developments.

The current local plan for the area envisages much of it to be reserved for low density development, with one tract (Area D) to be remain untouched. Photo: PA

Camilleri originally obtained a planning permit back in 2018 to develop the prime St George's Bay site into a combination of low-rise offices, residences and shops.

Before that development got under way, he submitted proposals to dramatically upsize the project, introducing a hotel and high-rise buildings.

An Environmental Impact Assessment last year had already concluded that the planned mega-development of a 34-storey tower and two 27-storey ones overlooking St George’s Bay in St Julian’s would have major impacts on the environment and air quality, both during construction and operation. It found that the likely impacts of the development were “high”.

That proposal is still pending, with the Planning Authority yet to decide whether or not to issue a permit for it.

A photomontage of the current proposal, filed by the developer with the PA. Photo: PA

Details of the partial review of local plans approved by cabinet this week remain scarce. It is not known whether the review will allow the developer to introduce taller buildings into the area, or expand its built footprint.

One source said allowing the developer to increase the project's floor ratio could also mean more public squares being incorporated into the project.

‘Greed has no limits’

A government source said the issue was first raised in cabinet two months ago. Various MPs immediately raised concerns.

“The proposal was dismissed at first, but it’s been presented again. This time it’s been decided that local plans will be tweaked to facilitate the project. Clearly, greed has no limits,” said the source.

RELATED STORIES Demolition permit for Villa Rosa mega-development revoked, to be reassessed

Another cabinet member said the review of the local plans would "multiply" the permitted size of the project and reduce, if not eradicate any legal challenges the project may face, should there be any.

Yet another cabinet member said there was general discomfort among MPs about the proposed changes but “many of us were resigned it was a foregone conclusion”.

Abela: We need to attract brands

Questioned about the proposed plans on Monday night, Prime Minister Robert Abela kept his cards to his chest.

He said cabinet discussions are privileged and confidential.

“Even if what you asked me is correct, we’d need another round of discussions before it is confirmed. I believe that the discussion would be wider than that,” Abela said when asked to confirm a change in local plans.

Instead, the prime minister spoke about the need to diversify and elevate Malta's offering to tourists.

When asked about the Villa Rosa plans, Robert Abela spoke of quality tourists. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“We have reached the critical tourism mass the country needs. And I do not think we can continue with increasing the numbers… The discussions should be how to attract tourists of quality and we can do this by giving them a product that they can only get here and not in another country.

“We need to invest in infrastructure in hotels, restaurants, and shops that sell brands, and we know how much competition we have with our neighbouring countries. The debate needs to be there.”

The larger of the sites is currently occupied by Palazzo Villa Rosa together with a small hotel, a mix of retail and food & beverage outlets as well as Dolphin House, which used to be a language school and Moynihan House, which is currently unused.

The other site is currently occupied by a beach club, Cresta Quay, and rocky terrain.

A photomontage of the 2022 proposed development including in the project's EIA. The Cresta Quay beach club, which is also part of the project, is out of shot on the left.

The proposed development is being promoted by Anton Camilleri on behalf of Garnet Investments Limited which forms part of the AC Group of companies which is involved in property development, quarrying, and chainsaw cutting.

Villa Rosa and its grounds were designed by one of Malta’s more prominent early 20th-century architects, Andrea Vassallo, who made a name for himself as the designer of the domes of the Saint Cajetan and Saint Nicholas parish churches in Ħamrun and Siġġiewi respectively, the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Għarb.

The site is located close to the massive db Group development, which will incorporate a five-star Hard Rock Hotel. The foundation stone of the project was laid last week.