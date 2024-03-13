The Wales Malta Initiative (WMI) hosted its first events attended by 180 key individuals from both countries in Malta, during the week leading up to the Welsh National Day, St. David’s Day, on March 1, 2024.

The events were highly successful and led to some action packed debates and discussions with the aim of driving forward sporting participation and success in both countries.

WMI is a not for profit organization, set up by Tony Mahoney a well known Welshman in Malta and Malta born Reuben Mifsud of Wales-based company Tasika.

More details on SportsDesk.