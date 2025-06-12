Updated 11.50am

An Air India plane bound for London that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday had 242 passengers and crew on board, the Directorate General of India's Civil Aviation said.

The Air India Boeing 787 aircraft "crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad", the directorate said, adding that "there were 242 persons on board the aircraft consisting of two pilots and 10 cabin crew".

"It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC (air traffic control), but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft," it said in a statement, adding that the aircraft "fell on ground outside the airport perimeter".

"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

Fire service officials told AFP that an aircraft had crashed, without giving further details, and thick plumes of black smoke were seen over the city's airport, an AFP reporter said.

Signal was lost seconds after take-off when the plane had reached 625 feet, according to Flight Radar.

India's aviation minister said he was "shocked and devastated", saying his "thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families".

"I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement.

"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he added. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.