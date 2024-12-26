Updated 1.10pm

Several commuters were stuck in a tailback on the Ċirkewwa northbound lane on Thursday morning after the ferry switched quays to operate the safer route because of deteriorating weather conditions.

Commuters headed to Gozo on Boxing Day reported long delays, with traffic stretching from the quay to the roundabout off Seabank Hotel on Triq Marfa, Mellieħa.

Screengrab from Skyline webcams on Thursday morning.

The long tailback continued being reported in the afternoon, with commuters saying they had been stuck in traffic for two hours.

Others noted that traffic was being diverted to an alternative route, to free up the main road for public transport.

Photo on Are You Being Served ? (Malta & Gozo) Original showing traffic had been diverted to a side road.

Earlier, the Gozo Channel said the ferry was operating from the Ċirkewwa South Quay because of "bad weather conditions".

"Delays are expected," it warned Facebook users.

Screengrab from Skyline webcams on Thursday morning.

Ferry users told Times of Malta trips from the south quay usually take longer, and delays are expected.

Some people were seen getting out of taxis and walking to the quay.