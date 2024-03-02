A man who repeatedly raped and beat his wife over six years, locking her and their two children inside the home at times with no food, and who threatened to kill her, has been handed a 24-year prison sentence.

The sentence was handed down by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera on Friday evening following a trial by jury.

Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 34-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified due to a court-imposed ban.

The man was found guilty on seven counts but was acquitted of prostituting his wife and making money off her. The accused was also fined €10,000.

According to prosecutors, the woman first filed a domestic violence report on June 13, 2020, telling officers how she met the accused at the end of 2013 and he asked her to marry him for documents, after which she would be free and they could live separately. After some time, he lost his job and their relationship got strained.

The accused was accused of forcing her to have sex whenever he felt like and beat her when she refused. She told officers that he threatened to shove her off a balcony if she ever tried to report him.

Police said the accused was not only violent, but was also very jealous of his wife.

The prosecution said the accused did not allow her to work or have a social life. He would lock her and the children inside the house when he went out. She had to beg him for money to buy food or medicine.

Prosecutors Darlene Grima and Kaylie Bonett appeared for the Office of the Attorney General. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was appointed to assist the defendant as legal aid counsel.