When I arrived in Rome on Wednesday, for what was originally meant to be a family holiday, it had transformed into a work trip to cover Pope Francis’s funeral. As I scrolled through my phone, I read that over 2,000 journalists were scrambling for accreditation, and I was now one of them.

After applying online through the Holy See’s press office, it dawned on me that this wasn’t the kind of situation where you simply wait for an email. It was probably better to show up in person and try my luck, even if I hadn’t received a confirmation. So, bright and early the next day, I headed for the Vatican.

Thursday greeted me with grey skies, sticky humidity, and relentless drizzle. None of this, however, stopped tens of thousands of people from making their pilgrimage to St Peter’s. This was my third time visiting the Vatican, but never had I seen lines so long or security so intense. The only thing that came close were music festivals, where fans queue for hours to see their favourite musicians.

At every entrance, police carried out security checks. Helicopters hovered menacingly overhead, making you feel like you were in one of the final scenes of Goodfellas. Officers lined every square, street, and church. Rome and the Vatican, this week, felt like a city under siege.

About 800 metres from St Peter’s Basilica, Catholics and the curious alike stood in line for up to eight hours to see the Pope lying in state, slowly inching forward with patience. Right in the middle of this line was the Vatican press office. By 10.30am, when I arrived, it had a queue of its own, this time filled with journalists, videographers, and photographers, all nervously waiting to get their accreditation.

There were about 50 or 60 people ahead of me, and, of course, it began to rain. I regretted not bringing an umbrella but was soon covered. In front of me were journalists from Japan, visiting the Vatican for the first time, asking another, “Is it usually this crowded?” This made a few people giggle.

A journalist from Portugal, who had an issue with their application, anxiously chain-smoked the entire time we waited. This seemed to irritate some American journalists nearby, who tried,mostly unsuccessfully, to avoid the smoke without losing their spot in line.

Familiar faces were a welcome sight. I was joined in the queue by another journalist from Newsbook, and someone from ONE wasn’t far behind either.

It took about an hour and a half to reach the front. I was told my application had been noted and that I would receive an acceptance email in 20 minutes. That turned into another hour. Between reloading my inbox every five minutes, I wandered around, watching the world’s media wait.

The journalists from Telemundo joked with other Latin media in one corner. The team from National Geographic, whose purpose there remained a mystery unless they were reporting on papal pigeons, sorted their gear with calm efficiency. A tall, well-dressed Irish journalist nervously asked if anyone else had trouble applying, clearly hoping for camaraderie. He found none.

When the email finally came through, I rushed inside. Journalists were perched on the floor next to electrical sockets, charging their laptops like it was an IV drip. At the desk, run by a calm and orderly group of priests, a priest from the Philippines handed me my press card. Reading “Times of Malta,” he smiled and said, “mmm pastizzi, very good!” I laughed, appreciating the awareness of our unofficial national dish until the next journalist, who was Scottish, stepped forward, and the priest said, “mmmm haggis, very good!” I realised I wasn’t as special as I thought.

As I left, I couldn’t help but wonder: if this was just for accreditation, what would covering the funeral be like? By Friday night, the Vatican had announced that more than 4,000 journalists had been accredited.

Vatican News reported Friday that this funeral will be a “unique” occasion for the media as it will be the first time the transfer of a Pope’s mortal remains from the Vatican to another location for burial is broadcast live.

Live television and radio commentary will be provided in 15 languages including English, Italian, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Portuguese, German, Polish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Arabic, along with four sign languages: American Sign Language (ASL), Italian, Spanish, and French.

Multimedia coverage on print, radio, television and social media will be offered in 56 languages.

Emma Borg is reporting from Rome.