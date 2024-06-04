The transport regulator has asked ride-hailing platforms to introduce a measure to prevent cabs from accepting rides on the road outside the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana, with other similar areas also planned.

Transport Malta has requested operators including Bolt, eCabs and Uber urgently introduce a measure called geofencing, which uses GPS to indicate the boundaries of an area on a map – in this case an area where cabs will not be able to accept rides.

The request appears to be a move favouring white taxis, which have a taxi stand outside the Phoenicia.

Operators have been asked to ensure the geofenced area's boundaries are at least 250 metres away from the stand dedicated to white taxis, meaning Bolt, Uber and eCabs drivers will not be able to accept rides within that area.

The move will likely lead to longer waiting times and higher prices for ride-hailing passengers, who may have to wait longer for cars to return to the area and pay more to cover the fuel costs of the additional distance covered.

It also means that should a cab drop off a passenger outside the Phoenicia, even if another passenger is trying to book a ride less than a metre away the cab will have to leave the area before accepting the ride.

While only the Phoenicia has been mentioned as a matter of urgency, Times of Malta understands operators are being asked to gradually introduce the measure in a slew of popular locations.

The Malta International Airport, the Valletta cruise terminal and city gates and the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal are among the locations earmarked for ride-hailing cabs not to be able to accept rides within 250 metres of a white taxi stand.

Meanwhile, the Birgu waterfront, Ta’ Qali football stadium, Sliema ferries, St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, Popeye Village and Xlendi in Gozo are slated as areas where cabs will not be able to accept rides within 100 metres of a stand.

The move comes a day after the Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) - which represents ride-hailing cabs – told Times of Malta on Monday morning that it had reached an agreement on "several key points" with the Transport Ministry over the regulation of the ride-hailing service.

The LPOA represents drivers licensed to drive light passenger transport vehicles, commonly referred to as Y-plate vehicles, which are booked over the phone and through ride-hailing apps.