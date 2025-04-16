The current terminal of Malta International Airport, designed by Raymond Driessen opened in February 1992. Since then, numerous expansions, refurbishments and design alterations have changed and continue to change his original vision.

From the apron [the area of the airport where aircraft are parked], arrivals to Malta are met with a waved roof. I always wanted to know if this roof was supposed to represent the sea and it was this that triggered me to find the architect.

Read the full story at Times2.