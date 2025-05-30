Last week I was invited to the conference organised by FAA (Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar). I was expected to give my contribution on the topic of the economy and pollution. There were other experts who spoke about elements of pollution such as noise pollution. There were also a number of government representatives who were put on the spot to answer what their respective organisation is doing to enforce legislation.

When talking about the environment, it is easy to fall into the trap of focusing on single issues and not look at the bigger picture.

Today I would like to share with you some thoughts about the economy (always the focus of this column), the environment and even law enforcement. This requires us to look at the bigger picture. I mention law enforcement as in this country we seem to be encouraging the tail to wag the dog and not the other way round.

It is recognised that the supreme law of the land is the constitution. The constitution enables the legislative arm of the government (parliament) to enact laws. These laws enable the executive arm of the government (ministers) to make regulations. These regulations are called ‘subsidiary legislation’. Within the parameters of such regulations, heads of public sector entities adopt procedures.

This should all be quite clear. If we were to look at what the constitution says about the environment, one would note that the writers had very noble aims. It is pertinent to ask if those principles which are listed in the constitution have been correctly reflected in our laws, regulations, policies and procedures. Many would say no.

The profit at all costs mentality has brought only negative consequences

It is equally pertinent to ask if the subsidiary legislation respects what is written in the main legislation. Again, many would say no. This is indeed one aspect which needs to be addressed as an economy cannot function effectively if we have conflicting legislation. We need to look at the bigger picture.

Turning to the question of the economy and the environment, my belief is that we should be guided by one important principle. The human person has to be at the centre of the economy. This means that the economy is subject to the human person and not the other way round.

It also means that we need to consider the human person as a whole. We cannot overlook the cultural, educational, spiritual dimensions of the human person, and consider the human person only as a producer or consumer.

The concepts of the social market economy are grounded in this principle. Our past proves that the social market economy has worked in this country. The profit at all costs mentality has brought only negative consequences.

This leads me to another aspect concerning the relationship of the economy and the environment. Any economic initiative cannot be evaluated solely from the perspective of financial benefits and financial costs. We need to start evaluating economic initiatives also from the perspective of social costs and benefits. Eventually such social costs and benefits will lead to a financial result.

It is useless to talk of economic growth if that economic growth is achieved at a great social cost. In the medium and long term, that social cost will lead to a financial cost such as lower productivity or higher healthcare costs.

As such, we need to be able to understand fully that what yields a financial benefit in the short run will not necessarily prove to be beneficial to the economy over a number of years. Financial benefit does not necessarily mean economic benefit. We must look at the bigger picture.