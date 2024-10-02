LOOP Parish Diaconia is inviting students to complete their voluntary work hours as part of their course projects at Sixth Form, MCAST or university.

The newly launched programme, ‘Supporting New Beginnings’, coordinated by LOOP, offers students various volunteering opportunities that count towards DegreePlus and course placements at the University of Malta, Sixth Form voluntary hours under the Systems of Knowledge project, or CSR community work at MCAST.

LOOP representatives are present during Freshers’ Week at the University of Malta Msida Campus, which runs until Friday, October 4, and at MCAST between October 7 and 9 to provide more information.

This incentive enables youths to give back to society while utilising their skills, talents and motivation to make a meaningful impact.

The ‘Supporting New Beginnings’ initiative provides four key areas of service:

1. Il-Kċina ta’ Marta: help prepare over 800 meals weekly, distributed to those in need through referrals from social professionals;

2. LOOP Clothes Shop: assist in running a thrift shop in Valletta that sells second-hand clothes and fair-trade items or offers them in exchange for vouchers given to beneficiaries;

3. Refettorju and Solidarity Meals: support the refectory in Balzan by serving food between 5 and 9pm or delivering meals to house-bound individuals, fostering meaningful connections;

4. Local initiatives: help manage offices that receive requests for assistance and coordinate the distribution of aid to those in need.

Youths who are interested in participating are to submit the application form below to coordinate their contribution: https://loop.mt/snb/.