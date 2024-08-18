Lorenzo Vella, the head of the European Commission Representation in Malta has died aged 43 following a short illness.

Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg and prime minister Robert Abela broke the news on Facebook on Sunday morning, offering condolences to the family of the father-of-two.

Borg said Vella suffered a lot before dying at such a young age.

Abela thanked the former PL youth activist for his "impeccable service" to the country.