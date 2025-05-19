The Malta Society of Arts is now exhibiting one of the most striking works in its collection: Sacred Heart of Jesus by Anton Inglott (1915-1945) at its Art Galleries, alongside a newly acquired sketch by the same artist.

Running from May 5 to 21, this display brings renewed attention to a once-controversial painting that now stands as a landmark of Maltese modern art.

Originally presented to the MSA in 1943 by students attending its classes, Sacred Heart of Jesus was Inglott’s bold attempt to interpret a deeply traditional religious subject through the lens of modernism.

Part of a generation of artists who travelled and studied abroad, Inglott sought to balance innovation with tradition at a time when Church commissions dominated the art scene.

The result was a work that pushed boundaries: a stylised, dark-skinned Christ, with his Sacred Heart transformed into a radiant burst of abstract light. This reinterpretation was not well received. One mocking comment claimed Christ appeared to be holding a 100-watt bulb. The consecration ceremony was indefinitely postponed, and the painting was relegated to the MSA basement.

Eventually, the commission was reassigned to Inglott’s close friend, Emvin Cremona (1919-1987), who produced a more literal version of the Sacred Heart, now displayed in the society’s chapel. Inglott’s version, however, remained out of view until recent decades, when curators and art historians began to reassess its importance. Today, it occupies a central place in the MSA’s collection.

The display also highlights a significant new acquisition: an unsigned and undated oil sketch believed to be Inglott’s preparatory study for the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Identified during a 2024 auction by MSA vice president Roderick Camilleri, the sketch offers valuable insight into the artist’s creative process.

“During one of my routine explorations at a local auction viewing – a habit that often unveils hidden gems from private collections – amid the array of modern artworks, one unassuming sketch grabbed my attention,” explains Camilleri.

“There it was, a humble sketch, yet my mind instantly made the connection. It was probably the bozzetto, the preparatory study, for the Society’s very own Sacred Heart. This wasn’t just another piece; I immediately realised that this was a missing link, a vital step in the creation of a work we hold dear. Recognising its profound significance, I instantly alerted the society, urging them to acquire this crucial piece of Inglott’s artistic journey.”

His work challenged norms and pushed boundaries

In the sketch, the heart is depicted as a faint, flesh-coloured blur, suggesting that Inglott’s most radical gesture – the conversion of the heart into a radiant light – was a later development. It adds emotional and spiritual depth to the work, especially given Inglott’s own struggles with chronic illness. His artistic choices speak to a desire to protect what is fragile and human within the divine.

The context of war also looms large. Having returned from his studies in Rome due to the outbreak of World War II, Inglott lived through the Blitz in Valletta. His art reflects a generation scarred by global conflict and personal hardship, for whom spirituality became both a refuge and a mode of resistance.

Some artefacts connecting Anton Inglot to the Malta Society of Arts.

Inglott created spiritual art under the looming threat of war, fascism, and illness. His transformation of the heart into light can be read as an act of defiant hope – one that remains powerfully relevant today.

“Anton Inglott was ahead of his time – his work challenged norms and pushed boundaries, often at personal cost,” says Adrian Mamo, president of the Malta Society of Arts.

“Revisiting the Sacred Heart of Jesus in light of this newly discovered sketch allows us to better appreciate the depth of his vision and the courage it took to pursue it. This exhibition is both a tribute and an invitation – to look again, to re-evaluate, and to understand how innovation and faith have always coexisted in Maltese art.”

Not Untouched by Death: Anton Inglott’s Sacred Heart, organised by the Malta Society of Arts, can be visited until May 21 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

Entrance is free. For opening hours and more details about the display please visit artsmalta.org or facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.